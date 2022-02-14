City Extends Application Deadline for Part-Time Seasonal and Year-Round Recreation Positions
The City of Garden Grove has extended the deadline to apply for several part-time seasonal and year-round positions, including pool manager, lifeguard, swim instructor, recreation leader, and recreation specialist. The new application deadline is Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. To apply, visit ggcity.org/jobs.
Individuals who enjoy working with local youth, being outdoors, and want to gain skills and experience in a professional setting are encouraged to apply.
For more information about the Community Services Department, visit ggcity.org/recjobs or call (714) 741-5200.
Follow the department on Facebook and Instagram at @gardengroveparksandrec to see announcements on events, programs, services and current recreational job opportunities.
