City Extends Application Deadline for Part-Time Seasonal and Year-Round Recreation Positions

The City of Garden Grove has extended the deadline to apply for several part-time seasonal and year-round positions, including pool manager, lifeguard, swim instructor, recreation leader, and recreation specialist. The new application deadline is Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. To apply, visit ggcity.org/jobs.

Individuals who enjoy working with local youth, being outdoors, and want to gain skills and experience in a professional setting are encouraged to apply.

For more information about the Community Services Department, visit ggcity.org/recjobs or call (714) 741-5200.

Follow the department on Facebook and Instagram at @gardengroveparksandrec to see announcements on events, programs, services and current recreational job opportunities.