After 23 years at Levi Strauss and Co., brand president Jennifer Sey is resigning following reports that her outspoken stance on pandemic-related school closures created tensions within the company. On Monday, the denim executive published an article in Bari Weiss’ Common Sense—which was later reprinted in the New York Post—alleging that her controversial opinions were the reason for her being “pushed out” of her leadership position. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Sey has been a vocal opponent of the U.S. public schools’ closure mandate, writing op-eds, appearing on local news shows and organizing rallies in support of keeping schools...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO