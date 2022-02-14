LIVING DEAD GIRL To Tour The United States With FATE DESTROYED

The three leads of Sweet Magnolias are JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, who play BFFs Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, the “Sweet Magnolias” of the title. But there’s a fourth character just as important as the three women, and that’s the town of Serenity, where the story takes place. This little Southern town in South Carolina is the glue that holds these women, their families, and their community together. So, where is Sweet Magnolias filmed, and can you visit? It turns out, the series is indeed filmed in the South, but it’s not South Carolina.

