LIVING DEAD GIRL To Tour The United States With FATE DESTROYED

KISS have launched the pre-sale for KISS Kruise XI, sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, October 29 - November 3, 2022. A message states: "The iconic KISS Kruise XI is setting sail for another unforgettable adventure at sea, and we invite you, KISS Navy! We're sailing aboard Norwegian Jewel, October 29th - November 3rd, 2022 on the very first KISS sailing from Los Angeles, California to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. Prior to sailing, enjoy time exploring the star-studded city of Los Angeles, California! Visit sites rich in musical history as you prepare to enjoy the hottest vacation on Earth. Once on board, you can look forward to five days of Rock n' Rollin' all Nite and Partying Everyday as we visit brand new west coast port stops!
