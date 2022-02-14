ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

LIVING DEAD GIRL To Tour The United States With FATE DESTROYED

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article15 - Westland, MI - Joy Manor. 23 - Orlando, FL - Earthday Birthday (with Godsmack) *. 23 - Orlando, FL - EDBD Tattoo Takeover at Ace Cafe **. 28 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co. 29 - Akron, OH - The Vortex. 30 - Toledo, OH -...

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
The Real Sweet Magnolias Filming Location Is Far From Serenity

The three leads of Sweet Magnolias are JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, who play BFFs Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, the “Sweet Magnolias” of the title. But there’s a fourth character just as important as the three women, and that’s the town of Serenity, where the story takes place. This little Southern town in South Carolina is the glue that holds these women, their families, and their community together. So, where is Sweet Magnolias filmed, and can you visit? It turns out, the series is indeed filmed in the South, but it’s not South Carolina.
TV SERIES
A chocolate covered tour of the Hoosier state

Indiana, it turns out, is a very sweet state indeed. Throughout the state, in big cities and small towns, candy makers are creating a plethora of confections ranging from all-time favorites such as turtles — those nut, caramel and chocolate goodies that often go by other names. Then there...
INDIANA STATE
Micky joss

2 fastest-growing cities in Florida

The population growth of the United States is declining. Between 2010 and 2020, the population grew by 7.4 percent, the slowest rate since 1930. Low birth rates, aging populations, and fewer immigrants have led to sluggish growth rates.
FLORIDA STATE
WALTER TROUT Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Walter Trout will stage several dozen appearances across the U.S. in the coming months. He’ll begin in Atlanta, GA on March 21, and continue for appearances also in May and July. His broader itinerary features several UK shows and many primary European festivals throughout the summer alongside participating in Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea II from August 23-28 in the Mediterranean. Joining Walter on all U.S. appearances are Teddy “Zig-Zag” Andreadis on keys, Johnny Griparic on bass, and Michael Leasure on drums.
ATLANTA, GA
KISS Launch Pre-Sale For KISS Kruise XI; Video Announcement

KISS have launched the pre-sale for KISS Kruise XI, sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, October 29 - November 3, 2022. A message states: "The iconic KISS Kruise XI is setting sail for another unforgettable adventure at sea, and we invite you, KISS Navy! We're sailing aboard Norwegian Jewel, October 29th - November 3rd, 2022 on the very first KISS sailing from Los Angeles, California to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. Prior to sailing, enjoy time exploring the star-studded city of Los Angeles, California! Visit sites rich in musical history as you prepare to enjoy the hottest vacation on Earth. Once on board, you can look forward to five days of Rock n' Rollin' all Nite and Partying Everyday as we visit brand new west coast port stops!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Living Dead Girl & Fate DeStroyed announce co-headlining U.S. tour

Share the post "Living Dead Girl & Fate DeStroyed announce co-headlining U.S. tour" Living Dead Girl and Fate DeStroyed will join forces for a co-headlining run through the U.S. later this year — all dates are listed below. Living Dead Girl are supporting their new album titled ‘Exorcism.’ “This...
MUSIC

