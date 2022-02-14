My Eyelab Ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for 3rd Year in a Row

Commercial and Residential Restoration & Remediation Franchise Reports Impressive Fourth Quarter Numbers, Closing Out Monumental Growth Year. February 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // TAMARAC, Fla. - PuroClean, a leading commercial and residential restoration and remediation franchise, has released its 2021 end-of-year figures, offering an inside look at the company’s success over the past year. In 2021, PuroClean welcomed 77 new franchisees to its network and opened 55 new locations across the United States. In addition to the company’s growing franchise network, PuroClean’s national partners’ roster saw similar growth with the onboarding of 17 new national accounts. Throughout 2021, the brand earned a variety of notable accolades underscoring its impact on the industry, the business community at large, and ultimately, the public.
