Remembering the lost art of ski ballet, a Winter Olympics tradition

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Days after Nathan Chen scored a gold medal with his remarkable free skate, Team USA is looking to build on that success. USA is still looking for more individual medals in ice dancing, the women's and pairs skating events. Here's what you need to know and details on upcoming events.
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Snowboarder and Iron River native Nick Baumgartner was welcomed back to the Upper Peninsula on Monday after winning gold at the Winter Olympics in the mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis. After returning to U.S. soil, Baumgartner made his way back to Iron County. Signs, balloons, and cheering fans lined […]
Red Gerard, the happy-go-lucky American snowboarder who famously overslept the morning he won gold in Pyeongchang, never thought he’d be the one slamming the scoring at an Olympic competition. “I never cared about any of this, and all of a sudden, I find myself caring,” the 21-year-old said. “It’s...
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Super Bowl Sunday isn't the only sporting event with a champion. On Feb. 13, Team USA's Erin Jackson earned her very first Olympic medal after winning gold in the women's 500-meter speedskating race thanks to a speedy time of 37.04 seconds. If...
Quentin Fillon Maillet has dominated the Winter Games in every event he's been entered in, and has two final chances to become the first athlete to ever win six gold medals at a single Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/maillet-poised-become-first-athlete-ever-win-six-medals-single-winter-olympics.
Get ready for a wide-open men's slalom event at the 2022 Winter Olympics with broadcast and streaming info for NBC's coverage. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-alpine-skiing-mens-slalom-2022-winter-olympics.
Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-11-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
No National Hockey League participation and a COVID-halted World Juniors have lent a mix of desperation and release to men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/contrasting-career-states-add-mens-hockey-drama-winter-olympics.
American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was 18th-fastest in the women’s downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the first time she competed in the event at the Winter Games. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/mikaela-shiffrin-18th-olympic-downhill-debut-looks-ahead-combined-event.
The U.S. squad of Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Joanne Reid and Deedra Irwin made Olympic history on Friday, as all the American women qualified for the 10km pursuit for the first time. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/all-four-us-women-qualified-10km-pursuit-first-time-olympic-history.
Anna Gasser landed a cab double cork 1260 on her final run to win a second straight gold medal in women's snowboard big air. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/anna-gasser-snowboard-big-air-final-olympics-results-recap.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (February 15-16) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-16-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
Norway’s Joergen Graabak rallied in the 10km cross-country race to win Olympic gold in the large hill/10km biathlon event. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/joergen-graabak-becomes-first-two-time-large-hill-10km-gold-medalist-olympic-history.
Team USA curler Matt Hamilton is still sporting the mustache he made famous during the team’s gold medal run at the 2018 Games, but this year he’s added long locks to his look for a good cause. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/us-mens-curler-matt-hamilton-has-man-bun-good-cause.
U.S. short track skater Kristen Santos gets one more crack at earning a medal during the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women's 1500m. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-womens-1500m-mens-relay-finals-conclude-olympic-short-track.
Nick's bronze is only the second-ever medal won by a U.S. aerialist in the women's individual event, following Nikki Stone's gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/megan-nick-us-lands-surprise-aerials-bronze-xu-wins-gold.
