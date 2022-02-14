ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Puth

 2 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. At only 30 years old, Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. His early exposure came through the viral success of his songs uploaded to YouTube. His debut single for Atlantic Records...

b975.com

Charlie Puth says working with Elton John was a “surreal experience”

Charlie Puth started off 2022 by collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion on a new Super Bowl commercial, but the “Light Switch” singer says there’s another collaboration that blew him away. Speaking with ﻿PopCulture﻿, Charlie recalled working with ﻿Elton John﻿ on his ﻿The Lockdown Sessions﻿ series, and says...
NME

Charlie Puth says a “brutally honest” Elton John told him his “2019 music sucked”

Charlie Puth has revealed that Elton John told him the music he released in 2019 “sucked”. Puth was discussing his collaboration with John on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (February 7). During the interview, Puth opened up about the “brutally honest” criticism the pop icon gave him right before they started working together. Watch the video clip from the interview below.
hot96.com

Charlie Puth credits TikTok for reinventing his sound

Charlie Puth is out with a new single, “Light Switch,” and the singer credits TikTok for inspiring his new music. Charlie told E! News he first downloaded the popular video sharing app because he wanted to “educate people on how I make music… [and] inspire people musically.” He added, “The whole point in my downloading TikTok originally wasn’t to make a career advancement.”
allaccess.com

Avril Lavigne (f. blackbear)

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Avril Lavigne is an uncompromising force in music and culture. She has sold 40 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone. Over her career, she has notched eight Grammy nominations, and won eight Juno Awards, including “Artist of the Year.”
allaccess.com

Music Cycle Updated, Part 1

Beginning Year Three of the Doldrums In 2022, We Need To Change Our Ways Of Finding New Hits. As we’re a month and a half into a new year, and especially if you're in Top 40 radio, you don't need to be told that we're in the second year of Doldrums of the Music Cycle, which began in 2020 with COVID, as well as a weaker period of music for Top 40 radio.
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
Vulture

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Answer Our Begging, Drop ‘Beg for You’

No need to beg any longer — Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration is here. The duo debuted “Beg for You” on BBC Radio 1 on January 27 after weeks of teasing the song and followed up with the even-more-teased video on February 11. It’s a clubby and poignant message to a leaving lover rooted by a wistful piano riff but culminating in one of the bigger drops we’ve heard off Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, so far. And if that hook sounds familiar? It’s a (extremely well-executed) sample of “Cry for You,” the dance hit by September. In other words: worth begging for! The song follows Charli’s previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which features past collaborators Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. “Beg for You,” meanwhile, is Charli’s first team-up with Sawayama, who released her debut album in 2020 and has since worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. If you’re waiting for Crash, though, you’ve still got a bit more begging to do.
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
AOL Corp

Adele thanks ex-husband Simon Konecki, sparks Rich Paul engagement rumors at 2022 Brit Awards

Adele was the big winner at the 42nd annual Brit Awards, held Tuesday at London’s O2 Arena, taking home the honors for Artist of the Year, Best British Song for “Easy on Me,” and Album of the Year for 30. When accepting the latter award, in the final category presentation of the evening, the singer thanked her 9-year-old son, Angelo, as well as her ex-husband and Angelo’s father, Simon Konecki.
The Daily South

Willie Nelson Releasing New Album on His 89th Birthday

How will Willie Nelson be celebrating his upcoming birthday? With the release of a new album, of course!. Nelson's 70th studio album, A Beautiful Time, is set to be released on April 29—the country music legend's 89th birthday. The first single off the album, "I'll Love You Till the...
CELEBRITIES

