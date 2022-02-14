ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne (f. blackbear)

allaccess.com
 2 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Avril Lavigne is an uncompromising force in music and culture. She has sold 40 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone. Over her career, she has notched...

www.allaccess.com

Billboard

Avril Lavigne Postpones U.K. & European Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Bad news, sk8er bois (and girls): Avril Lavigne is pushing back her upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe due to concerns over COVID-19. The singer shared the update with fans on her social media accounts on Monday (Feb. 7), writing, “To my fans in Europe and the UK, I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my UK and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the on-going issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen.”
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
loudersound.com

Avril Lavigne makes “difficult decision” to postpone her UK and European tour

Avril Lavigne has made the “difficult decision” to postpone her scheduled spring tour dates in the UK and Europe due to “the on-going issues around the pandemic.”. The Canadian singer, who has wholeheartedly embraced her pop-punk roots on her forthcoming Love Sux album, set to be released on February 26 via Blink 182 drummer / pop-punk overlord Travis Barker’s DTA Records imprint, broke the news to fans via social media.
Miami Herald

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s Relationship Timeline

Finding love in the studio! After Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun collaborated on a single, fans quickly picked up on the chemistry between the musicians. In December 2020, Lavigne teased that she was working on a new album that would include Mod Sun, Travis Barker and more. One month later, Lavigne and Mod Sun released the song “Flames,” which appeared on the rapper’s album Internet Killed the Rockstar.
Alternative Press

Are the 2000s back? How Avril Lavigne, Chris Carrabba are uniting Gen Z and millennials

Are the 2000s back? How Avril Lavigne, Chris Carrabba are uniting Gen Z and millennials. While it feels like the meteoric renewal of pop punk happened all at once, the subgenre had slowly been edging its way back into mainstream appeal since the days of mid-2010s emo rap. Rather than a general revamp of punk music, the years since Lil Peep’s passing instead saw the resurgence of a specific era in culture: the early 2000s.
allaccess.com

Charlie Puth

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. At only 30 years old, Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. His early exposure came through the viral success of his songs uploaded to YouTube. His debut single for Atlantic Records was...
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
AOL Corp

Adele thanks ex-husband Simon Konecki, sparks Rich Paul engagement rumors at 2022 Brit Awards

Adele was the big winner at the 42nd annual Brit Awards, held Tuesday at London’s O2 Arena, taking home the honors for Artist of the Year, Best British Song for “Easy on Me,” and Album of the Year for 30. When accepting the latter award, in the final category presentation of the evening, the singer thanked her 9-year-old son, Angelo, as well as her ex-husband and Angelo’s father, Simon Konecki.
The Daily South

Willie Nelson Releasing New Album on His 89th Birthday

How will Willie Nelson be celebrating his upcoming birthday? With the release of a new album, of course!. Nelson's 70th studio album, A Beautiful Time, is set to be released on April 29—the country music legend's 89th birthday. The first single off the album, "I'll Love You Till the...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
NFL
947wls.com

Queen was the Most-Played Rock Band on the Radio around the World in 2021

Queen was the most-played rock band on the radio last year around the whole world. But across all genres, they placed fourth according to the analytics service Viberate. The top three were Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd. Out of over 24,000 radio stations in 150 different countries, pop music was the most popular genre with 141 million plays, and rock came in second with 79.7 million plays.
MUSIC

