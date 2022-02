The White House fended off numerous questions at Wednesday's press briefing about blue state governors easing COVID-19 restrictions, especially mask mandates, earlier than President Biden recommended. The answers were always the same: We're going to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and parents should too, no matter what their Democratic governor says (but also, when those governors loosen rules, it's different and better than when Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis does the same).

