ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Evercore ISI Sees Downside Risk for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Ahead of Earnings

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated an Outperform rating and $215.00...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Evercore ISI Upgrades Timken & Downgrades Oshkosh - Read Why

Evercore ISI analyst David Raso upgraded Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) to Outperform from In-Line and raised the price target to $78 (an upside of 12.9%), from $76. Raso downgraded Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Outperform to In-Line and set a price target of $124 (an upside of 7.4%). With Q4...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

3 Concerns Keeping Large Investors Away From Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) - Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated an Outperform rating and $350.00 price target on Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported Q4 revenue of $1.56 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Airbnb (ABNB) click here.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abnb#Downside Risk#Airbnb Inc#Outperform#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich downgraded ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Corinne Jenkins initiates coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Reiterates CRISPR (CRSP) at Buy, Q4 Results Underscore Continued Execution on Multiple Fronts, "We Are Strong Buyers"

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee reiterated a Buy rating and $220.00 price target on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) following the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Marriott International (MAR) PT Raised to $208 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz raised the price target on Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) to $208.00 (from $192.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Toast (TOST) Shares Plunge 15% After Missing Guidance Targets, Analyst Remains Bullish

Shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) plunged more than 15% in premarket trading Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2021 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Airbnb is tipped by Evercore for strong earnings report

Evercore ISIS circled Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) as an online travel stock that could surprise to the upside when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Analyst Mark Mahaney: "We view the Street’s Q4 gross bookings and revenue estimates as ballpark reasonable, with modest downside risk given third party data (AirDNA, note) and industry data points that suggest mixed results – U.S. hotel occupancy and TSA throughput improved modestly during the quarter, while AirDNA data suggests a lighter Gross Bookings and Room Night backdrop, and U.S. and International flight search trends worsened in the second half of December."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) 4Q21 Preview, Evercore ISI Sees Upside Likely

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated an Outperform rating and $256.00 price target on DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) seeing more ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company....
STOCKS
TheStreet

Uber Stock Slides After NYSE Halt: Sees $5 Billion In Profits By 2024

Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report shares moved lower Thursday after the stock was halted from trading during its investor day presentation in New York, where the company issued near-term profit and bookings forecasts. Uber said it will report $5 billion in operating profits by 2024, CFO...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Upgrades Energy Transfer (ET) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone upgraded Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Targa Resources (TRGP) to Outperform, Top Pick

Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone upgraded Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $62.00. The analyst comments "TRGP remains a top pick as the positioned midstreamer able to grow EBITDA with minimal capital, enjoying volume growth tailwinds while offering a zero distortion message on SH returns. We think TRGP deserves a premium valuation and should trade at 12x+ easily reaching our $62 PT."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Remains Bullish on Amazon.com (AMZN) After Earnings

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated an Outperform rating and $4,300.00 price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy