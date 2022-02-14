Evercore ISI Sees Downside Risk for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Ahead of Earnings

Evercore ISIS circled Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) as an online travel stock that could surprise to the upside when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Analyst Mark Mahaney: "We view the Street’s Q4 gross bookings and revenue estimates as ballpark reasonable, with modest downside risk given third party data (AirDNA, note) and industry data points that suggest mixed results – U.S. hotel occupancy and TSA throughput improved modestly during the quarter, while AirDNA data suggests a lighter Gross Bookings and Room Night backdrop, and U.S. and International flight search trends worsened in the second half of December."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO