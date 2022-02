Dying Light 2 is a game filled with many decisions, and choosing to help Aitor find Commander Lucas’ killer is one of the first times you’re forced to choose between the two major factions. This is the first point in the game where you’re dealing with the Peacekeepers directly, at least their higher-ups, so this decision will set the stage for your relationship with them going forward. It seems like a huge deal as it’s a potential route into the Central Loop, which is where Aiden needs to go for the main story, so most players will want to weigh their options here. Here’s what happens for both choices.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO