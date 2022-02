Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has a solid growth story and one that attracts admiration from across the world. The company has successfully survived the pandemic. It is also the closest service one can get to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). SHOP stock went from the pandemic low of $1,040 in March 2021 to a whopping high at $1,762 by November 2021. However, it could not sustain the highs and started to dip. It is down 22% for the month and went from $1,131 on Jan. 10 to around $810 in Feb. It is trading at $857 today.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO