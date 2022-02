No. 6 Kansas basketball improved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) with a convincing, 76-62, win over Oklahoma State on Monday. KU had a slow start to the game and the two teams traded the lead early on. KU was able to establish a 10-point lead going into halftime. In the second half, KU went on an extended 20-5 run to blow the game open. KU never looked back, though Oklahoma State closed the game on a 7-0 run.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO