College Sports

Art Briles Under Consideration for First College Football Job Since Baylor

By Bryan Clinton
heartlandcollegesports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name “Art Briles” has been shrouded in controversy and angst since he was fired by Baylor in 2016 following a massive sexual assault scandal that rocked the college football world. Now, anytime that his name resurfaces during coaching searches it makes national news, and its now...

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

footballscoop.com

Sources: Grambling targeting Art Briles as offensive coordinator

Grambling is targeting Art Briles as the program's next offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. A deal is not in place at this time, but the school hopes to make an announcement this week. Grambling would represent Briles' first job in college athletics since his 2016 ouster at Baylor.
Burnt Orange Nation

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles expected to be named Grambling State OC

Scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles, who’s most recent coaching stint included a high school job and gigs in the Canadian Football League and the Italian Football League, is reportedly expected to be named Grambling State’s next offensive coordinator. Briles will serve under current Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson, who’s most known for winning just three games during his three-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns.
thecomeback.com

Art Briles is reportedly a target for an OC role at a surprising school, which would be his first college job since the 2015 season

In May 2016, Art Briles was fired as the Baylor Bears’ head coach following a scandal on how the school handled sexual assault claims, many of which involved football players. That scandal led to many other firings (including school president Ken Starr) and resignations (including athletic director Ian McCaw, and Starr from his chancellor role), but Briles’ particular involvement in it (specifically, with court filings showing his texts) means there’s a lot of backlash to any idea of hiring him. And he hasn’t worked in college football since then. But that may be about to change, as per a report from FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett that the FCS Grambling State Tigers (where Hue Jackson is the head coach) are “targeting” Briles (seen above in 2015 with Baylor) as their next offensive coordinator. Here’s more from Barnett’s piece:
LonghornCountry

Report: Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Returning To College Ranks?

Former Baylor coach Art Briles has been the subject of controversy for years since his departure from the program. Could he now he headed back to the college ranks?. According to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com, Briles is being considered for the offensive coordinator position at Grambling State. As of this time, no deal has been made between the two parties, but the school hopes to make it official in the coming days.
