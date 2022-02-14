ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Golf Has Strong Showing in Day One of Spring Kickoff

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. AUGUSTINE, Fl- The Coker University women's golf team completed day one of the Spring Kickoff at the Golf Club at South Hampton going against several nationally-ranked opponents. The Cobras currently sit in ninth place with round the final holes of round two postponed until tomorrow...

