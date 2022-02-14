Portland-based band Foamboy Video: Logout

I personally love it when there is a story within the music. Perhaps that is why I love musical theatre, rock operas, and concept albums so much; they weave together many emotions and concepts to portray a much larger narrative. Kingston-based band Grampfather is doing something very similar on their upcoming new album, Gramppappies, which releases February 25th, 2022. Their fifth album follows 2020's Magnum Grampus, which they describe as a "thrash" album that was fueled by the anger and frustration conjured by the countless tragedies of that year. Gramppappies starts where Magnum Grampus left off with the song (and newest single out today, February 4th, 2022) "Murder Hornets." With the pandemic and all the blaring social injustices that came to define 2020, the news of incoming murder hornets just seemed like such a cartoonish cherry on top of all the misery and dread. Although the album starts off where Magnum Grampus ends, the new album, Gramppappies, does get more hopeful as it progresses.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO