Income Tax

Tax Preparation Assistance

newhopemn.gov
 2 days ago

It’s that time of year when many are working on filing their state and federal taxes. Preparing your taxes can be a daunting task at times, but it’s one that not everyone needs to face alone. There are several programs offering free basic tax return preparation for qualified...

www.newhopemn.gov

tellicovillageconnection.com

Do I have to file tax returns?

Dear Savvy Senior: What is the IRS standard tax deduction for 2021? I didn’t file a tax return in 2020 because I lost my job and my income in March due to COVID-19, but I got a part-time job in 2021 and am wondering if I made enough money that requires me to file this year. —
INCOME TAX
JC Post

IRS offers filing season Tax Time Guide

WASHINGTON — With phone volumes continuing at historic levels, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers IRS.gov, should be the first stop for taxpayers seeking information and help with their federal taxes. Available around the clock, IRS.gov has a variety of online tools, applications, and resources available to help people...
INCOME TAX
hamlethub.com

IRS resources to help taxpayers through all stages of the filing process

Now that the filing season has begun, the IRS reminds taxpayers that IRS online tools and resources provide the fastest way to get information and answers they need to file their federal tax returns. IRS.gov tools are easy to use and available 24 hours a day. People can use these tools to find information about their tax accounts, get answers to tax questions or file and pay taxes.
INCOME TAX
WEAU-TV 13

Tips go out to taxpayers as IRS faces delays in processing millions of returns

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Taxpayers are urged to file their returns electronically this year if possible as the IRS is working to overcome delays in processing returns due to COVID-19. “We’ve got over 6 million returns across the country that haven’t been returned from people filing on their 2020 taxes,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.).
INCOME TAX
Killeen Daily Herald

Fort Hood Tax Center open for business, free tax preparation

Twenty-eight volunteers stepped up this year to help the soldiers, families and retirees file their tax returns here. “It’s really important to point that out,” explained Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison–Fort Hood. “What you’re doing here is a big deal and it has an impact on readiness.”
FORT HOOD, TX
AOL Corp

How COVID-19 Relief Will Affect Your Taxes

It’s now closer to March than January, which means you still have time to get your taxes done early. It’s time to get cracking, though — especially if you’re not sure how all the pandemic relief from 2021 will affect your returns. Taxes in 2022: Find...
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Four tax tips if you’re filing for the first time

TAX season can be an overwhelming time of year, especially if you're filing for the first time. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers to take extra precautions this year to help speed refunds. More than 160million individual tax returns for the 2021 tax year are expected to be...
INCOME TAX
newschannel20.com

Free income tax assistance for Illinoisans

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — Select locations statewide are providing low to moderate-income families and senior citizens with free assistance in filing for 2021 income tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program are providing free tax expertise to communities that meet...
ILLINOIS STATE
Observer-Reporter

United Way offering free tax preparation

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Free Tax Prep program is offering free in-person, virtual and drop-off tax preparation for individuals across the region. Services are available to low-income residents in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Butler counties through April 14 by visiting pa211sw.org or dialing 2-1-1. Assistance from...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

IRS Launches New Tool To Assist With Filing Taxes

(Washington, D.C.) The IRS has launched a new tool to make preparing your taxes easier this year. The tool has been launched on the IRS’ website and is called Special Tax Season Alerts. The page provides you with the latest information affecting the 2022 tax season, and provides updates...
WASHINGTON, DC
rochesterfirst.com

NY Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers expands

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced Monday they have updated the Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers to help New Yorkers better protect themselves from dishonest tax preparers. Some tax preparers use their position of power to solicit personal information, according to the department.
INCOME TAX
yonkerstimes.com

Protect Yourself from a Bad Tax Preparer

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today announced that the Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers has been bolstered to better protect the public from dishonest tax preparers who prey on unsuspecting New Yorkers. “While most tax return preparers are honest professionals, some take advantage of their position of trust and access to sensitive information to scam customers out of their hard-earned money,” said Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller. “Before hiring a tax preparer, I urge taxpayers to take steps to protect themselves, such as by making sure their preparer follows ethical practices and recently enhanced rules of conduct.” Tax return preparers must: post their New York State Tax Preparer Registration Certificate and price list; tell you up front whether they will represent you if your return is audited later; ask you about your income, expenses, family, and any other information or documents needed to accurately complete your return; allow you to review your completed return – including your bank account information – and ask questions before you sign it; give you a written statement of any interest and fees you will be charged if you choose a refund anticipation loan (refund advance) or a refund anticipation check (refund transfer) instead of having your refund deposited directly into your bank account; sign your tax return and enter the preparer tax identification number (PTIN) and New York tax preparer identification number (NYTPRIN), if applicable; e-File your tax return; give you a year-round address and phone number you can use if you have questions or concerns about your return; and provide you with a copy of your filed return.If your tax preparer does not follow these requirements, you may file a complaint with the Office of Professional Responsibility at www.tax.ny.gov (search: tax preparer complaint). Tax return preparers must also: post Publication 135.1, Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers; and provide you with a free copy of this pamphlet Publication 135, Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers, or the New York City Consumer Bill of Rights, prior to any discussions.Tax Department investigators will be conducting compliance checks throughout the personal income tax filing season, which is currently underway, to ensure tax preparers are following these requirements. Tax preparers who fail to do so will be subject to fines and the potential suspension of their tax preparer registration. Verify your tax return preparer’s credentials Certain tax return preparers must register annually with the Tax Department and post copies of their current Registration Certificate. To confirm your tax return preparer’s credentials, see Verify your tax return preparer or facilitator. File a complaint If your tax preparer does not comply with the requirements in the Consumer Bill of Rights Regarding Tax Preparers, you can file a complaint online with the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kankakee Daily Journal

Olivet accounting students offer tax assistance

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University accounting students from the McGraw School of Business are providing free tax preparation assistance this filing season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The VITA program is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service to help qualified individuals file their income taxes. In 2019,...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
Jersey Shore Online

AARP Income Tax Assistance In Brick Township

BRICK – AARP volunteers will be available to provide free income tax assistance for Brick Township residents every Wednesday until April at the Brick Township Senior Services Activity Center, VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road. You must call 732-920-8686 to schedule an appointment. No walk-in appointments are available.
BRICK, NJ

