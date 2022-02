Inflation blew in hot today, with a producer price number that was twice as high as consensus and up 1 percent in January, pushing the total to 9.7 percent for the past year. It’s a very bad number, and with all the excess money floating around the financial system and the economy, wholesale price increases are leading to consumer price jumps. In this high-inflation environment, corporate pricing power is very strong.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO