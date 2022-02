Before the jury rendered its verdict in favor of the New York Times in Sarah Palin’s libel trial, some of its members say that they were tipped to the judge’s plan to dismiss the case. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff revealed on Wednesday that several jurors volunteered to the law clerk that they learned of his plan to toss out the lawsuit, on the grounds that Palin’s attorneys failed to prove “actual malice” during the trial. Rakoff announced his decision Monday, but said he would continue to allow the jury to deliberate and reach a verdict because of the likelihood of...

