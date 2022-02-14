ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Madam Pelosi Didn’t Get the Memo

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW
New York Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave America. Kill Inflation. Why? Because the 7.5 percent inflation tax is destroying working people’s pocketbooks and devaluing the wages they earn. The root cause of this inflation is way too much government spending, too many social programs without workfare, and vastly too much money creation by the Federal...

www.nysun.com

Comments / 0

