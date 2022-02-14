ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer’s Paxlovid becomes first COVID-19 oral pill approved in China

By Doris Yu
bioworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s NMPA has given conditional approval to Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 oral pill Paxlovid...

www.bioworld.com

theurbannews.com

Covid-19 Oral Antiviral Pill

There are more signs of progress in the fight against Covid-19 with the announcement of new treatment options. The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for two at-home Covid-19 oral antiviral medications that may help reduce the severity of Covid-related illness in certain populations. Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, is meant to treat...
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc17news.com

Japan OKs Pfizer COVID-19 oral pills amid surging infections

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has granted fast-track approval to U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 pill as the country struggles to slow fast-spreading omicron infections. The health minister says the availability of Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill gives high-risk patients, including elderly people and those with underlying health issues, greater treatment options. The approval comes as surging cases among elderly patients are starting to overwhelm hospitals in Tokyo and other metropolitan areas, and delayed booster vaccinations have reached only about 8% of the population.. On Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a three-week extension of ongoing virus restrictions in 13 areas including Tokyo.
WORLD
WGAU

France to start using Pfizer's COVID-19 drug, first in EU

PARIS — (AP) — France says it will start administering Pfizer’s coronavirus antiviral drug this week, the first pill for treating COVID-19 approved in the 27-nation EU. The country is still reporting among the world's highest per-capita daily infections, but virus-related critical care hospitalizations are easing, and the French government on Wednesday started lifting restrictions related to the surge in omicron cases.
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Friday. Jiji news agency said final approval of the drug for use, which officials had said they expected would come around mid-February, could come as early as Friday night under emergency approval measures.
WORLD
Entrepreneur

Biohaven (BHVN) Migraine Drug Meets Study Goals in China

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN, along with partner Pfizer Inc. PFE, announced positive top-line data from a phase III study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the orally dissolving tablet (“ODT”) formulation of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine in China and South Korea. The study...
ECONOMY
Long Beach Tribune

Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcaredive.com

Pfizer forecasts $100B in sales, fueled by COVID-19 vaccine, pill

Pfizer on Tuesday forecast that its revenue this year will grow to total between $98 billion and $102 billion, which, measured at the range's midpoint, is the highest estimate the 173-year-old pharmaceutical company has ever given for annual sales. The revenue guidance is based on fast sales of Pfizer and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outbreaknewstoday.com

New York City announces the availability of Paxlovid COVID-19 oral treatment

New York City health officials announced Tuesday the availability of the oral antiviral treatment for symptomatic COVID-19, Paxlovid, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients within 5 days of symptom onset. The drug can be prescribed through Alto Pharmacy, officials note. The availability of Paxlovid has improved in recent weeks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Signs and Symptoms of Kidney Failure

The kidneys remove waste and extra fluid from your body and help maintain proper levels of various minerals. Without correct levels of nutrients, nerves, cells, muscles, and organs may not work properly. When your kidney function goes below 15% of normal, it's classified as kidney failure. It might be preceded...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Main Cause of Neuropathy?

Neuropathy may affect a single nerve (mononeuropathy) or multiple nerves at the same time (polyneuropathy). Diabetes is the main cause of polyneuropathy in the United States. It is more common in people with long-standing or uncontrolled diabetes. About 70 percent of people with diabetes have some form of damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

