ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Banks gave more than $1.5 trillion to coal sector in 2019-2021, NGOs say

By David Stanway
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVoUN_0eEdfRcI00

SHANGHAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Financial institutions channelled more than $1.5 trillion into the coal industry in loans and underwriting from January 2019 to November 2021, despite many having made net-zero pledges, a report by a group of 28 non-government organisations showed.

Cutting coal use is a key part of global efforts to slash climate-warming greenhouse gases and bring emissions down to net zero by the middle of the century, and governments, firms and financial institutions worldwide have pledged to take action.

But banks continue to fund 1,032 firms involved in the mining, trading, transportation and utilisation of coal, the research showed.

"Banks like to argue that they want to help their coal clients transition, but the reality is that almost none of these companies are transitioning," said Katrin Ganswind, head of financial research at German environmental group Urgewald, which led the research.

"And they have little incentive to do so as long as bankers continue writing them blank checks."

The study said banks from six countries - China, the United States, Japan, India, Britain and Canada - were responsible for 86% of global coal financing over the period.

Direct loans amounted to $373 billion, with Japanese banks Mizuho Financial (8411.T) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (8306.T) - both members of the Net Zero Banking Alliance - identified as the two biggest lenders.

Mizuho told Reuters in a statement that the report did not reflect the "actual situation". It said it was further developing sustainability strategies with clients via services such as transition finance and consulting.

Mitsubishi UFJ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another $1.2 trillion was channelled to coal firms via underwriting. The top 10 underwriters were Chinese, led by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) (ICBC) with $57 billion. It did not respond to a request for comment.

Institutional investments in companies still developing coal assets amounted to $469 billion, led by BlackRock (BLK.N) with $34 billion.

The U.S. asset manager declined to comment on Tuesday, but chief executive Larry Fink wrote in January that "divesting from entire sectors... will not get the world to net zero."

"Foresighted companies across a wide range of carbon intensive sectors are transforming their businesses, and their actions are a critical part of decarbonisation," he wrote in a letter to fellow chief executives.

BlackRock's total coal-related share and bond holdings over the period stood at $109 billion, the NGO report said.

Comparative coal funding figures for previous years were not immediately available. Other research studies however have shown that coal investment is on the decline.

The coal sector is responsible for nearly half of global greenhouse gas emissions. More than 40 countries pledged to end coal use following climate talks in Glasgow in November, though major consumers such as China, India and the United States did not sign up. read more

But more China-invested overseas coal-fired power capacity has been cancelled than commissioned since 2017, according to research from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) last June. read more

Nearly all internationally available development financing is now committed to reducing or ending investment in coal-fired power after moves by China and the G20 to stop supporting new projects overseas, research from Boston University's Global Development Policy Center showed in November. read more

Additional reporting by Zoey Zhang in Shanghai and Yuki Nitta in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Poste Italiane holds less than 10% of seized tax credits

ROME, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane (PST.MI) holds less than 10% of the 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in tax credits offered for building refurbishment that have been frozen by Italy's tax police, a document presented to parliament and seen by Reuters showed. In an attempt to ease fears...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Fleetscape probing possible Iran oil transfer to ship it finances

LONDON (Reuters) - UK-based maritime company Fleetscape is investigating the possible transfer of Iranian oil to a tanker it finances, the Oaktree Capital Management-backed firm said after allegations by a U.S. advocacy group. Top oil shipping companies say they are grappling with a growing risk of handling oil shipments originating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Metaverse Will Generate Annual Revenues of More Than $1 Trillion

The metaverse is expanding. And so is its value. A study by legacy bank JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report found that metaverse "will likely infiltrate every sector in some way in the coming years, with the market opportunity estimated at over $1 trillion in yearly revenues."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Reuters

GRAPHIC-Investors flee global bond funds as rate hike bets grow

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Global bond funds posted their biggest money outgo in nearly two years in the week ended Feb. 16, as surging inflation levels fanned bets that U.S. interest rates would be hiked more aggressively this year. Investors dumped global bond funds worth $56.63 billion in their biggest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Allianz’s U.S. fund misery is only half over

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) may have unwittingly drawn a bigger target on its back. The $103 billion German insurer set aside $4.2 billion to compensate U.S. savers for derivative bets that went sour. The sum, less than the amount sought by disgruntled investors, may invite a higher fine from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to level things up.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU considering more transparent carbon market reporting - draft

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering making more information available on trading in its carbon market, according to a draft document, amid calls from some governments to limit financial speculators' participation in the scheme. Tougher EU climate targets and high gas prices leading some power generators...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngo#Greenhouse Gas#Commercial Bank#German#Urgewald#Japanese#Mizuho Financial#Mitsubishi Ufj Financial#Chinese#Icbc
Reuters

EU's oil and petroleum consumption hit record low in 2020

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Pandemic restrictions in 2020 reduced the European Union's oil and petroleum consumption in energy use to its lowest in 30 years, the bloc's statistics office said on Friday. Eurostat said the final consumption of oil and petroleum products across the region registered its sharpest drop ever,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s state planner on Friday issued rules to promote a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the services sector, including providing tax incentives to the catering, retail, tourism and aviation industries. The National Development and Reform Commission also said it would guide online food delivery platforms...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
raleighnews.net

China dumping US dollar in trade & investment in Asia

Central bank taking steps to boost local currency settlements with neighboring nations. The Chinese government is planning to work with other Asian nations to strengthen the use of local currencies in trade and investment as part of a broader plan to bolster regional economic strength, according to Yi Gang, the governor of the country's central bank.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Factbox: Commodity supplies at risk if Russia hit by sanctions

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Escalating tensions between Moscow and Western countries over Ukraine and the possibility of sanctions against Russia have fuelled fears supplies of key commodities produced and exported by Russian companies could suffer. read more. The United States and European countries have threatened to impose sanctions on...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity, the government has announced, raising further alarm about the fate of Beijing's climate pledges. Swathes of the world's second-biggest economy were paralysed last year because of power shortages, partly caused by a drop in coal supply as global prices of the fossil fuel soared.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. banks urge regulators to be flexible on climate-risk rules

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. banks this week welcomed a regulatory proposal to incorporate climate change risks into their daily operations, yet said they opposed prescriptive risk management and lending criteria, exposure disclosures and capital penalties. Banks pushed back on the suggestion by President Joe Biden's administration that they...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy