ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Fast 5: Artist of the Week with Jibreel Zeinab

By Matthew Whiteford
onlyoneagleway.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing that is interesting to me is masking a picture because you can take a picture of a background, put another picture over it, and make it look like it’s one picture and not two separate pictures. 2. What is the most fun thing about digital...

onlyoneagleway.com

Comments / 0

Related
neiuindependent.org

Intro to Artist of the Week Section

For the first time ever Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) newspaper, The Independent, will be featuring work from NEIU’s artists on a biweekly basis in conjunction with our print and digital releases. It’s important to recognize and show appreciation for local artists in your community. Showcasing art from different artists...
VISUAL ART
painterskeys.com

The artistic personality

This week, after hearing from all my HSP friends and receiving confirmation from amused non-HSPs, I thought further about my Dad’s remarks on how the rates of HSPs amongst artists are much higher than the 15% tracked in the general population. I wondered, “is there such a thing as an ‘artistic personality?’”
ENTERTAINMENT
seattlerefined.com

Artist of the Week: Kuria Jorissen

Kuria Jorissen is a full-time photographer who has been doing astrophotography for nearly a decade. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography from The Art Institute of Seattle. Jorissen's work includes adventure elopements, landscape, travel, editorial and commercial photography. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What...
SEATTLE, WA
hamilton.edu

Definition of an Artist

Join Michael Scott '81 as he presents a narrated survey of his artwork and life as an artist in New York City since graduating from Hamilton. As he presents his paintings, Michael will share lessons learned while at Hamilton that have helped define his creative pursuits and discuss the ideas behind them.
CLINTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Art#One Word#Creativity
edmidentity.com

Coachella 2022 Artist of the Week || Black Coffee

International house music icon Black Coffee is set to make his return to Coachella this year and you shouldn’t miss out on his set!. There’s no doubt that Coachella knocked it out of the park this year with their lineup this year. While the festival is featuring the likes of Billie Eilish, Ye, and Harry Styles in the headliner slots, it’s the highly curated list of artists below them that truly make it a “must-attend” festival. In the lead-up to this year’s edition of Coachella, we will be highlighting some of the artists billed artists who will be taking the stage on the Polo Fields this April and deserve the spotlight – this week is focused on Black Coffee.
MUSIC
seattlerefined.com

Artist of the Week: Nikki Solemsaas

Nikki Solemsaas is a Seattle-based artist, photographer and UX designer. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Solemsaas: I used to paint and draw when I was a kid, but I never pursued anything serious. I've been painting officially now for just a little over a year. I create large format bold acrylic paintings.
SEATTLE, WA
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Van Gogh: Self-Portraits review – ghostly encounters with greatness

What did Vincent van Gogh look like? Only one photograph of the artist exists, and in it he’s unrecognisable. At 19, the beard has not yet appeared; the familiar inverted triangle of his skull still goes incognito beneath the fleshiness of youth. Later, several of his friends would make portraits of him. But if we know him by his bristles in their pictures, he’s still several kinds of man.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

A Photographer’s Portrait of the Theater of the Streets

LONDON — You must look and look, and look again. Helen Levitt’s artwork seems to spring up from such an imperative. A pioneer of street photography, Levitt worked her entire life in the same few locations: the most crowded and poorest neighborhoods of New York. She ventured into those streets, searching for the theater of everyday life, from the 1930s through the 1990s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tree Hugger

Artist's Elaborate Paper Cut Art Emerges From Nature and Myth

The versatility of paper is well-known in sustainability circles. After all, not only can paper be made into a wide variety of useful, earth-friendly, and biodegradable products, it can also be used to construct beautiful and sturdy buildings. Of course, paper can also be used to make paper art, as...
DESIGN
Shropshire Star

Vincent van Gogh self-portraits reunited for landmark exhibition

The self-portrait collection will go on show at The Courtauld Gallery in London on Thursday. A collection of self-portraits by Vincent van Gogh showcasing the Dutch artist’s career is going on display in London. It is the first time the “full span” of Van Gogh’s self-representation has been explored...
VISUAL ART
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy