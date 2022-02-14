ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

State agencies cheer progress as priority legislation to support nursing homes moves to House floor |Health Care Quality Surcharge delivers millions to New Mexico nursing facilities

By theWire-Employees Only
state.nm.us
 2 days ago

State agencies cheer progress as priority legislation to support nursing homes moves to House floor |Health Care Quality Surcharge delivers millions to New Mexico nursing facilities. SANTA FE — Senate Bill 40, the Health Care Quality Surcharge Act Changes, is headed to the House floor after unanimously passing the...

www.hsd.state.nm.us

