NBA

Gobert back, Mitchell leads way for Jazz in win over Rockets – Cache Valley Daily

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 and Rudy Gobert returned for the Utah Jazz in their 135-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Before he was ejected with his second technical foul with 6:33 to play, Gobert had...

Reuters

Rudy Gobert returns, then gets ejected as Jazz rout Rockets

EditorsNote: rewords headline, first graf and fifth through seventh grafs. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert played well after a nine-game absence but then was ejected as the Utah Jazz pummeled the Houston Rockets 135-101 Monday night in Salt Lake City. Not quite a month after losing to...
NBA
ABC4

Rudy Gobert returns in Jazz 135-101 blowout win over Houston

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz fans were feeling the love on Valentine’s Day — love for a healthy Jazz team. After missing nine games with a calf injury, Rudy Gobert returned to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds in 22 minutes of action, as the Jazz cruised past the Houston Rockets […]
NBA
SportsGrid

Rudy Gay Remains Out, Gobert Questionable for Jazz vs. Rockets

The Utah Jazz could have their starting center back in the lineup against the Houston Rockets. The team’s official Twitter account confirmed that Rudy Gobert is questionable to return on Monday, also noting that Rudy Gay is out and Eric Paschall is available. Gobert hasn’t suited up since January...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers vs. Jazz Preview: Anthony Davis meets Rudy Gobert again

The last time Anthony Davis went up against Rudy Gobert was on Aug 3, 2020, when he put up 42 points and 12 rebounds. Since then, Davis has missed the past four meetings between the Lakers and Utah Jazz, mainly because of multiple serious injuries that have kept him out of the basketball court. Wednesday's game will be a different story for AD, who now has championship bragging rights over Gobert.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Rudy Gobert returns and Utah Jazz dominate in their 6th straight win

The Utah Jazz won their 6th straight as Rudy Gobert returned to the lineuo for the utah Jazz. This game went exactly as you would antcipate with the Utah Jazz a title contender and the Rockets rebuilding. The Jazz have the #1 offense in the NBA and the Rockets have the 30th ranked defense and this game showed it all night. David Locke and Ron bring you POSTCAST after each game Locked On Jazz Podcast https://www.lockedonjazz.net/ LockedOnJazz.com https://buff.ly/2FEZTVY Apple https://apple.co/3Dc8QBq Spotify https://spoti.fi/3IfvgVX Stitcher https://bit.ly/3pkGyzB Google https://bit.ly/3I8TwJz Follow David Locke on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DLocke09 #NBA #UtahJazz #DonovanMitchell #RudyGobert #NBAPodcast David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each Jazz game. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Energy and Defense leads to 6th straight win. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are outstanding

The Utah Jazz won their 6th straight and increase in energy is the storyline for the Utah Jazz. The minutes from Trent Forrest and Eric Paschall have brought a juice and now Danuel House is adding some defensive presence. These subtle changes are making a big difference in the Utah Jazz and we breakdown how it is impacting the team. At the same time, will it be sustainable in the playoffs as all of these players have issues to their game. The starts have returned and they are great. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are on their way to Cleveland for a reason and when the Utah Jazz have them on the floor they are oustanding. Power Ranking Tuesday as well.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Face Lakers Before All-Star Break

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers before heading their separate ways during the nine-day All-Star break. The Jazz have won six consecutive games, the second-longest winning streak in the NBA, and will look to make it seven in a row when they face Los Angeles.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Surging Jazz set to take on struggling Lakers

The Utah Jazz are surging in the month of February after a January struggle. February started with a 6-game homestand that led to a 6-game win streak. Tonight will be the Jazz’s first road test this month as they travel to take on the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. Despite...
NBA
thehivesports.com

Daily Dribble: Jazz give Houston Rockets a Problem

The Utah Jazz defeated the Houston Rockets 135-101 for their sixth straight win. Off a feed from Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert made the dunk to get the offensive momentum started. The Jazz opened the first quarter on a 22-9 run. Trent Forrest drove to the basket and got trapped. He...
NBA
kslsports.com

Big Runs Help Jazz Build 25-Point Halftime Lead Against Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple big runs helped the Utah Jazz break their game against the Houston Rockets wide-open before the halftime break. The Jazz hosted the Rockets at Vivint Arena on Monday, February 13. At halftime, Utah owned a 78-53 lead as it went to the locker room....
NBA
espn700sports.com

Mike Breen on NBA midseason, Jazz and Donovan, title favorites + more

PxP extraordinaire Mike Breen joins The Drive to discuss NBA storylines post trade deadline, Jazz at midseason, Donovan Mitchell in SLC, a wide open title race, Marv Albert, 90’s Knicks + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your...
NBA
wtaw.com

Spurs, Rockets Fall on the Road

DeMar DeRozan erupted for 40 points against his former team and the Chicago Bulls downed the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, 120-109. DeRozan played for San Antonio from 2018-21. Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell put up 30 points and the Utah Jazz cruised past the Houston Rockets, 135-101. Houston has now dropped...
NBA
RealGM

Rudy Gobert: Jazz's Energy Is Different

Rudy Gobert made his long-awaited return to the Utah Jazz lineup in a victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Despite his getting two technical fouls and being ejected, Gobert said the Jazz seem like a different team. "Our energy is different. That slump that we had really sparked something....
NBA

