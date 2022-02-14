Gobert back, Mitchell leads way for Jazz in win over Rockets – Cache Valley Daily

The Utah Jazz won their 6th straight as Rudy Gobert returned to the lineuo for the utah Jazz. This game went exactly as you would antcipate with the Utah Jazz a title contender and the Rockets rebuilding. The Jazz have the #1 offense in the NBA and the Rockets have the 30th ranked defense and this game showed it all night. David Locke and Ron bring you POSTCAST after each game Locked On Jazz Podcast https://www.lockedonjazz.net/ LockedOnJazz.com https://buff.ly/2FEZTVY Apple https://apple.co/3Dc8QBq Spotify https://spoti.fi/3IfvgVX Stitcher https://bit.ly/3pkGyzB Google https://bit.ly/3I8TwJz Follow David Locke on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DLocke09 #NBA #UtahJazz #DonovanMitchell #RudyGobert #NBAPodcast David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each Jazz game. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO