Many young readers have been inspired to dive into the world of science by reading a good book. The winners of the 2022 AAAS/Subaru SB&F Prize for Excellence in Science Books, announced Feb. 9 by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and Subaru of America Inc., all explore the wonders of scientific inquiry in different ways. For 17 years, the prizes have recognized outstanding science writing and illustration for children of all ages with the aim of encouraging the creation of even more quality books to foster children’s understanding and appreciation of science.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO