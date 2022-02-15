ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong leader rules out China-style lockdown as virus spreads

By Holmes Chan and Su Xinqi, Daniel SUEN, Peter PARKS
AFP
AFP
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9ZWX_0eEdOhBD00
Some hospitals in Hong Kong have started to buckle under the strain of rising coronavirus infections /AFP

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said she would not impose a mainland China-style hard lockdown as the city faces its worst coronavirus wave to date, even as she vowed no switch to living with Covid-19.

The comments came as hospitals began to buckle under the strain of rising infections with at least two medical facilities placing patients in beds outside their entrances.

No place in the world has managed to return to zero Covid cases after such an outbreak except mainland China, which has imposed citywide lockdowns and mass stay-at-home orders when even a handful of cases are detected.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ruled out that approach.

"We have no plans whatsoever to impose a complete, wholesale lockdown," she told reporters.

But she also rejected calls from some public health experts and business figures to switch to a mitigation strategy saying zero-Covid remained her administration's goal.

"We have to continue to fight this anti-epidemic battle. Surrendering to the virus is not an option," Lam said.

Authorities will continue to use smaller-scale district lockdowns, with testing of all residents in housing blocks where cases are detected, she added.

For more than two years, Hong Kong has followed China's strategy, pursuing zero virus cases with largely closed borders, lengthy quarantines, contact tracing and stringent social distancing laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKUxr_0eEdOhBD00
Hong Kong is facing its most severe coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic /AFP/File

But the new wave fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron virus variant has battered the city's capacity for testing, quarantine and treatment, and is testing the policy like never before.

More than 1,600 new daily infections were reported Tuesday, and the figure hovered over 1,000 for much of last week.

Local researchers have warned that new daily cases could exceed 28,000 a day by March.

- Supply crunch -

Before this outbreak, Hong Kong treated all coronavirus patients in dedicated isolation wards, but beds at hospitals and a temporary mass treatment facility near the airport have quickly filled.

Close contacts of virus cases were earlier sent to a government quarantine camp, but many are now being told to isolate at home.

Lam said 3,000 flats in newly constructed public housing blocks will be converted for quarantine use and that officials are seeking 10,000 hotel rooms too.

Hong Kong's number two official John Lee said on Tuesday that he would self-isolate at home "for prudence's sake" after a domestic helper working at his home was found to be a preliminary positive case.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker and executive councillor Regina Ip also announced she would work from home after her driver tested preliminarily positive.

Last week saw long queues of people waiting to get tested, and many who tested positive reported being turned away from hospitals.

Hong Kong has sourced 100 million rapid test kits and will distribute a million of them a day to high-risk individuals once they arrive, Lam said Tuesday.

Scenes from the city in recent days resembled the early phase of the pandemic, as shoppers cleared out supermarket shelves to stock up on food and essentials.

Hong Kong imports most of its fresh food and produce from mainland China, and vegetable prices spiked last week due to a virus-related supply disruption.

Lam on Tuesday said her administration was recruiting more cross-border drivers and will look into waterborne freight as an option.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina Ip
Person
Carrie Lam
americanmilitarynews.com

China flies dozens of warplanes around Taiwan in message to US

Chine flew dozens of military aircraft around Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as U.S. and Japanese warships conducted joint naval drills in the nearby Phillippine Sea. According to the Ministry of National Defense for the Republic of China, the formal name of the Taiwanese government, “39 [Chinese People’s Liberation Army] aircrafts (Y-9 EW*2, J-10*10, J-16*24, Y-8 ELINT*2, and H-6*1) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on January 23, 2022. Please check our official website for more information.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Beijing#Covid#Afp File#Omicron
Reuters

Eileen Gu's China choice pays off... for now

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - When Eileen Gu won Olympic gold in the Big Air, sales of her red Anta ski suit, complete with slipdrag reduction technology, surged 20-fold on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. Luckin Coffee sold out of Gu-endorsed drinks, with a spike in cup-holders bearing her image, and...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Record Hong Kong COVID Infections Strain Hospitals, China Pledges Support

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday and China said it would fully support the city with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, as local authorities struggle to control a deepening outbreak. Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Italy reports 101,864 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 415 deaths

ROME, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 101,864 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 41,247 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 415 from 326. Italy has registered 149,512 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
froggyweb.com

‘Born free’: Somaliland says China can’t dictate to it over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) – China cannot dictate who Somaliland can have relations with as it was a sovereign nation and “born free”, the foreign minister of the breakaway Somali region said on Friday during a trip to Taiwan which has been condemned by Beijing. Somaliland broke away from...
POLITICS
Connecticut Post

Hong Kong reports record COVID-19 cases, tightens measures

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514. The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China's zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing. Hong Kong...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
theedgemarkets.com

China guarantees support for Hong Kong amid Covid-19 surge

HONG KONG (Feb 11): China will fully support Hong Kong with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy as the territory battles an escalating outbreak, its office overseeing matters in the city said. The central government was "highly concerned" about the safety and health of residents as well as the economy and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Hong Kong to roll out rapid antigen COVID tests for all residents

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong plans to roll out rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 to all its 7.5 million people in the near future, city leader Carrie Lam said on Friday, as the increasingly isolated global financial hub tries to control a new outbreak. Lam told reporters her...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientist

Pet Hamsters Spread SARS-CoV-2 in Hong Kong: Preprint

Pet hamsters likely transferred the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 to humans in Hong Kong, according to a genetic analysis that detected the virus in several animals in a pet shop there. The researchers suspect the virus may have jumped from humans to hamsters and then back to humans, causing 50 people, some of whom had visited the pet shop, to become infected so far.
PETS
Boston Globe

Hong Kong virus cases top 1,000 again as flight ban extended

Hong Kong reported another record number of coronavirus cases, as well as two more deaths, with the worsening outbreak straining health-care resources and ramping up pressure on the government’s steadfast push for COVID Zero. Authorities announced 1,325 infections on Friday, alongside more than 1,500 preliminary positive cases. That’s up...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy