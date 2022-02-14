ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

A celebration of all things pink: Single students talk about love

By About the Contributor
amherstwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine’s Day can be special for those of us who are not in relationships, too. A bag of red streamers lay in a bag on Claire Sullivan’s kitchen table ready to be hung. She has themed gummy worms and pink wine in her fridge. She’s even dying her black hair pink....

amherstwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenweddingshoes.com

40 Unique Bridal Shower Favors Your Guests Will Love

The secret to a really great party? It’s making every guest feel seen and special. And next to showering the bride with the perfect gift, bridal shower favors are essential to planning a truly memorable soirée. Below, we gathered the best bridal favor ideas for any event style and any budget.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fashionisers.com

How to Surprise Your Special Someone on Valentine’s Day

Alfred Tennyson once said, “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” This quote rightly describes the condition of those who are hit hard by the cupid’s arrow. If all you can do is think about a special someone and your world seems incomplete without them, then admit it, you are in love. And, Valentine’s week is the perfect time to confess your love. Are you all set to plan an awe-worthy surprise on Valentine’s Day for your crush or your partner and take them on Cloud 9? Take a look at our impeccable ways and start right away!
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romantic Love#Platonic Love#Flowers
A Cup of Jo

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Relationship

Happy Galentine’s Day! If you want to surprise your friend with a treat that shows that you “get” her, how about a book you know she’d love; cozy socks to wear on your walks together; or a sweet card listing all the reasons you love her.
CELEBRATIONS
Lifehacker

The True History of Valentine’s Day

It’s almost Valentine’s Day. Sometimes called “Oh, shit, I forgot again” Day, the annual Feb. 14 celebration of love is marked by candy, greeting cards, and difficult-to-obtain dinner reservations, but where did Valentine’s Day come from? Why do we celebrate it? Who said we have to give people candy? What does it all mean? I’ll answer all those questions and more below.
FESTIVAL
Essence

Little Red Dress: Celebrities Stepped Out In All Red For Love Day

If there’s one holiday that gives the perfect opportunity to get all glammed up, it’s Valentine’s Day. This year, celebrities celebrated love by dressing up all in red. The 17-year-old actor Marsai Martin posted snapshots of her Valentine’s Day photoshoot on social media. She posed in front of a simple white backdrop and wore a beautiful crimson red gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Martin styled her braids in an updo for the occasion. “This has to be my new favorite braided updo Lewk on my fav Marsai Martin,” wrote Alexander Jordan, her hairstylist. Martin was photographed by Jacob Webster, who recently shot celebrities such as Chloe, Doja Cat and Lori Harvey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
q13fox.com

What is Galentine’s Day? Everything to know about the popular holiday

Many people have a love-hate relationship with Valentine’s Day. Some believe the holiday is just a marketing tactic spread by greeting card companies or is only for people who are romantically involved. Cue the solution to those worries: Galentine’s Day. But what is this unofficial holiday, who can...
SEATTLE, WA
highcountryshopper.com

Ten Things to Love About Small Towns - No Place Like Home

If you live in Delta County, you are connected with a small town. Here are ten things to consider that may help you justify your continued presence in our particular corner of the world. Discover peace and quiet. The obvious benefit of living in a less populated area is that...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Write Love Letters With Galentine’s Day Calligraphy

Looking to celebrate the holiday of love, but missing a date? A decade ago, Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope gave us the perfect reason to do just that: Galentine’s Day, a day that falls around Valentine’s and is dedicated to celebrating the love you have for your pals. Taking after the Pawnee legend, Sip and Script instructor Shannon Ho will teach a Galentine’s Day calligraphy class for beginners at Union Market’s La Cosecha. Although the event is meant to be a general introduction to modern calligraphy, in the spirit of the holiday, Ho will be incorporating Valentine’s and Galentine’s themed paper into her lesson, giving attendees the chance to surprise their friends and lovers with homemade cards. Afterward, students will be able to take a beginner’s calligraphy kit—complete with two nibs, a black ink pot, two letter guides, tracing paper, and a straight pen holder—home with them. But that’s not all. “You’re walking away with a skill that you can use for the rest of your life,” Ho says. She designed the class to be an approachable introduction to the world of calligraphy. “I hope to inspire people to not be scared to try something new and really unlock creative potential,” Ho says. “I think a lot of people are really intimidated by calligraphy. I hear often that people think you have to be artistic, or that you have to have good handwriting, or that left-handers can’t do it. But none of those are true. Anyone can do it—it’s just a matter of starting.” The class begins at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at La Cosecha, 1280 4th St. NE. sipandscript.com. $75. Proof of vax and masks required.
CELEBRATIONS
Kilgore News Herald

Kids Talk About God: How Big Is The Love Of God?

“God’s love is so big, almost nobody can explain it,” says Jamie, age 8. “It’s bigger than 999,999,999 gallons of chocolate milk. No one really knows how big his love is, but all I know is that he loves us no matter what.”. We’re so used...
RELIGION
Elite Daily

We Need To Talk About Shayne From Love Is Blind

On Love Is Blind, there’s only so much the contestants can do to try to woo each other. They talk to each other while sitting in isolation pods, so they can’t see or touch each other. That means their voices become one of the most important parts of the whole dating process. For Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant Shayne Jansen, his voice stood out so much, multiple women on the show were able to recognize him just from hearing him say a few words in his pod. But his voice isn’t the only thing Shayne became known for during the first few episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2; he also got entangled in quite a bit of drama.
CHICAGO, IL
People

How to Be Alone on Valentine's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Valentine's, Galentine's or Singles Awareness Day: there are a few days in February where it can feel really difficult to be on your own.
SOCIETY
Grazia

We Need To Talk About The Damaging Way Weight Is Addressed In Love Is Blind

'But - um, will I have trouble picking you up?' he questions. Yes, you read that correctly. That is an actual question asked by one of the men from Love Is Blind. Love is Blind is a dating show, where looks play no parts. The contestants get to know each other from separate pods, through a series of dates and intimate conversations. By the end of the pod speed dating, they get engaged to their best match, without ever seeing them. At the end of the process they should say 'I do' at the altar.
WEIGHT LOSS
Worcester Business Journal

10 Things I know about ... Being a single working parent

Parenting is hard; single parenting is harder; being a working single parent is hardest. These tips make it easier. 10) Be open with your supervisor. I'm not suggesting you give your supervisor an ultimatum but be very upfront about your parenting schedule and needs. 9) Have a network and say...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy