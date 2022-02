SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Gustavus men’s basketball extended its win streak to five games with an 84-69 victory at Hamline, improving to 14-7 overall and 11-5 in the MIAC. The Gusties have locked up at least the No. 4 seed in the MIAC playoffs and could move up to No. 3 with a win against Saint John’s on Wednesday night paired with a Carleton loss against Bethel.

1 DAY AGO