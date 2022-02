Indian regional carrier Alliance Air has signed a deal to acquire two ATR 42-600s via lessor TrueNoord, with deliveries to start in the middle of this year. Alliance Air, a former Air India regional subsidiary that is now government owned, has 18 ATR 72-600s operating more than 125 daily flights to over 50 destinations within India. The airline said the new aircraft will be able to operate on the short runways at Himalayan airports in Shimla and Kullu, which are both located at high altitudes and exposed to high temperatures.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 22 HOURS AGO