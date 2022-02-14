ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Luther King

THROUGH THE LENS: Cupid Competition

Cover picture for the articleAmairany Bueno Benitez, a freshman management major, gets excited when she gets an answer...

How Onslow students are learning through a Black History Month art competition

Onslow County elementary school students are getting inspired learning about Black icons through a Black History Month art competition. UScellular is holding its eighth annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Brigade Boys and Girls Club. This year, for the first time, club members were asked to create artwork inspired by influential Black STEM icons. According to a press release from UScellular, 10 finalists were chosen by Boys and Girls Club representatives throughout the county based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.
THROUGH THE LENS: 62nd Annual Jazz Festival, feat. Bob Sheppard

Bob Sheppard, an American saxophonist, solos at the 62nd Annual Jazz Festival in the Dvorak Concert Hall in The Doudna Fine Arts Center on Saturday. Sheppard played alongside EIU students and faculty during the performance.
Working Artists art exhibit opens in Tarble

One of Tarble Arts Center’s newest art exhibits, Working Artists, opened Monday and will be at Tarble until March 26. With the Working Artists exhibit, the art works are selections from Tarble’s permanent collection. Looking at the lithograph Mexican Harvest by Marion Greenwood, a large bundle of straw...
COVID, Begone. Bring on Cupid.

In the basement of Dartmouth Library’s Baker-Berry Library, the Book Arts Workshop has been especially popular this month as Program Manager Sarah Smith demonstrates the fine art of making Valentine’s Day cards. Each student printmaker chooses or composes bons mots, sets them in type, adds a metal plate...
COLUMN: Best love songs for Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, I looked up some of the best love songs ever and settled on a list by timeout.com called “The 50 best love songs of all time” that grabbed me with its number one song, “This Magic Moment” by the Drifters. That’s a song that you forget how good it is until you hear it.
Talk with Strong S.H.E. about Black women in reality TV Tuesday

As part of African American History Month, Eastern’s chapter of Strong S.H.E gave a presentation Tuesday night titled Black Women and Reality TV… Is it For the Culture!. The presentation and discussion were held by Strong S.H.E. Secretary Arteja Benson-Connor, a senior psychology major. Benson-Carter thinks that Strong...
Artist Wendy Ekolé is Past and Present

LYNN ― For Wendy Ekolé, art is about healing. When the 10th-grade math teacher was forced to shelter in place during COVID-19 quarantine, she found herself painting ― and eventually The post Artist Wendy Ekolé is Past and Present appeared first on Itemlive.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
