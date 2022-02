Some residents near the site of a proposed electric vehicle plant in Morgan and Walton counties are lining up in opposition to the deal. Governor Kemp has been hailing the 5-billion-dollar Rivian plant east of Atlanta as an economic game-changer for the state. But not everyone sees it that way. The AJC reports there is a building movement against the facility. Much of the opposition centers around hundreds of millions in public funding and tax breaks for the project. Others are criticizing Kemp, saying he made the deal “behind closed doors.”

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO