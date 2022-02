Getting away from the snowy winter weather to vacation in the sun is how most people would prefer to spend their time now. But in between booking tickets, packing essentials, and arranging accommodations, homeowners often worry about what to do with their heating and cooling before taking off for a trip. No one likes the idea of paying extra money to heat a house that doesn’t even have someone at home. And while this is a tempting idea to explore, homeowners should avoid it, unless they want to spend much more in the long run.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO