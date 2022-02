BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a rather turbulent couple of weeks for the NFL, with Brian Flores’ lawsuit being the biggest issue to arise. The case had some developments over Super Bowl weekend, too. First, Flores is adding the Houston Texans to his lawsuit, claiming he was not hired by the Texans due to retaliation for the filing of his lawsuit, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Flores had been considered a finalist for the Texans’ head coaching job, but the team opted to sign Lovie Smith as the next head coach. Smith, who had been on David Culley’s staff...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO