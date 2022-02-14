ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synovial inflammation in osteoarthritis progression

By Elsa Sanchez-Lopez
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteoarthritis (OA) is a progressive degenerative disease resulting in joint deterioration. Synovial inflammation is present in the OA joint and has been associated with radiographic and pain progression. Several OA risk factors, including ageing, obesity, trauma and mechanical loading, play a role in OA pathogenesis, likely by modifying synovial biology. In...

www.nature.com

Joseph Kampy
1d ago

good article! I have chronic pain in my hips and after years of the pain and suffering that's the problem! the synovial fluid surrounding the joints expand causing the pain on top of what ever injury you have to begin with! hope you all that are hurting and suffering feel better. my heart ❤ goes out to everyone. believe me. I've had this problem due to two bad accidents for 35yrs this month! God bless 🙏. trust Jesus 🙏. love you all. Joe

Nature.com

Experimental models of acute kidney injury for translational research

Preclinical models of human disease provide powerful tools for therapeutic discovery but have limitations. This problem is especially apparent in the field of acute kidney injury (AKI), in which clinical trial failures have been attributed to inaccurate modelling performed largely in rodents. Multidisciplinary efforts such as the Kidney Precision Medicine Project are now starting to identify molecular subtypes of human AKI. In addition, over the past decade, there have been developments in human pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney organoids as well as zebrafish, rodent and large animal models of AKI. These organoid and AKI models are being deployed at different stages of preclinical therapeutic development. However, the traditionally siloed, preclinical investigator-driven approaches that have been used to evaluate AKI therapeutics to date rarely account for the limitations of the model systems used and have given rise to false expectations of clinical efficacy in patients with different AKI pathophysiologies. To address this problem, there is a need to develop more flexible and integrated approaches, involving teams of investigators with expertise in a range of different model systems, working closely with clinical investigators, to develop robust preclinical evidence to support more focused interventions in patients with AKI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fetal heart rate variability is a biomarker of rapid but not progressive exacerbation of inflammation in preterm fetal sheep

Perinatal infection/inflammation can trigger preterm birth and contribute to neurodevelopmental disability. There are currently no sensitive, specific methods to identify perinatal infection. We investigated the utility of time, frequency and non-linear measures of fetal heart rate (FHR) variability (FHRV) to identify either progressive or more rapid inflammation. Chronically instrumented preterm fetal sheep were randomly assigned to one of three different 5d continuous i.v. infusions: 1) control (saline infusions; n"‰="‰10), 2) progressive lipopolysaccharide (LPS; 200Â ng/kg over 24Â h, doubled every 24Â h for 5d, n"‰="‰8), or 3) acute-on-chronic LPS (100Â ng/kg over 24Â h then 250Â ng/kg/24Â h for 4d plus 1Â Î¼g boluses at 48, 72, and 96Â h, n"‰="‰9). Both LPS protocols triggered transient increases in multiple measures of FHRV at the onset of infusions. No FHRV or physiological changes occurred from 12Â h after starting progressive LPS infusions. LPS boluses during the acute-on-chronic protocol triggered transient hypotension, tachycardia and an initial increase in multiple time and frequency domain measures of FHRV, with an asymmetric FHR pattern of predominant decelerations. Following resolution of hypotension after the second and third LPS boluses, all frequencies of FHRV became suppressed. These data suggest that FHRV may be a useful biomarker of rapid but not progressive preterm infection/inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Differential associations of regional cerebellar volume with gait speed and working memory

The relationship between gait speed and working memory is well-understood in older adults. However, it remains to be determined whether this relationship also exists in younger adults; and there is little known regarding the possible neural mechanism underlying the association between gait speed and working memory. The aims of this study are to determine if there is: (1) an association between gait speed and working memory performance; and (2) a mediating role of cerebellar subregion volume in the correlation between gait speed and working memory in healthy younger adults. 1054 younger adults (28.7"‰Â±"‰3.6Â years) from the Human Connectome Project were included in the analyses. A four-meter gait test was used to assess gait speed. The 2-back task was used to measure working memory performance [accuracy and response time (RT)]. T1-weighted structural MRI data (obtained using Siemens 3Â T MRI scanner) was used to assess cerebellar subregion volumes. Linear regression and mediation analysis were used to examine the relationships between the variables after controlling for age, sex, and education. There was no association between gait speed and 2-back working memory performance in younger adults. Greater Crus I and whole cerebellar volumes were associated with better 2-back working memory accuracy. Greater VIIIa volume was associated with faster gait speed. Greater Crus 1 and VIIIa volumes were also associated with higher fluid cognition. The present study suggests that specific subregions of the cerebellar volumes are distinctively associated with gait speed and working memory performance in healthy younger adults.
GOOGLE
Crescent-News

Fish oil eases inflammation but is linked to atrial fibrillation

Q. I’ve been suffering from an undiagnosed rheumatic disorder for five years. Since my eyes were affected, I started taking fish oil. A few months later, I developed an irregular heart rhythm and read your article about the link with fish oil. I stopped the fish oil and several days later, the situation improved. Can you tell me more about fish oil and heart rhythm disturbances?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Chronic Marijuana Use Linked to Recurring Stroke

Feb. 14, 2022 -- Young adults hospitalized for a stroke are much more likely to be admitted for a recurrent stroke if they have cannabis use disorder (CUD), new observational research suggests. "Our analysis shows young marijuana users with a history of stroke or transient ischemic attack remain at significantly...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Care-seeking and delay of care during COPD exacerbations

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 7 (2022) Cite this article. Patients who receive earlier treatment for acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have a better prognosis, including earlier symptom resolution and reduced risk of future emergency-department visits (ED) or hospitalizations. However, many patients delay seeking care or do not report worsening symptoms to their healthcare provider. In this study, we aimed to understand how patients perceived their breathing symptoms and identify factors that led to seeking or delaying care for an acute exacerbation of COPD. We conducted semistructured interviews with 60 individuals following a recent COPD exacerbation. Participants were identified from a larger study of outpatients with COPD by purposive sampling by exacerbation type: 15 untreated, 15 treated with prednisone and/or antibiotics in the outpatient setting, 16 treated in an urgent care or ED setting, and 14 hospitalized. Data were analyzed using inductive content analysis. Participants were primarily male (97%) with a mean age of 69.1"‰Â±"‰6.9 years, mean FEV1 1.42 (Â±0.63), and mean mMRC dyspnea of 2.7 (Â±1.1). We identified 4 primary themes: (i) access and attitudinal barriers contribute to reluctance to seek care, (ii) waiting is a typical response to new exacerbations, (iii) transitioning from waiting to care-seeking: the tipping point, and (iv) learning from and avoiding worse outcomes. Interventions to encourage earlier care-seeking for COPD exacerbations should consider individuals' existing self-management approaches, address attitudinal barriers to seeking care, and consider health-system changes to increase access to non-emergent outpatient treatment for exacerbations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Structure of central inflammation switch elucidated

Researchers at the Universities of Bonn and Regensburg have elucidated the structure of a central cellular inflammatory switch. Their work shows which site of the giant protein called NLRP3 inhibitors can bind to. This opens the way to develop new pharmaceuticals that could target inflammatory diseases such as gout, type 2 diabetes or even Alzheimer's disease. The results are published in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Heparanase promotes endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition in diabetic glomerular endothelial cells through mediating ERK signaling

Glomerular endothelial cells (GEnCs) dysfunction occurs at the early stage of diabetic nephropathy (DN). One of its characteristics is endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). Heparanase (HPSE) is the only known mammalian endoglycosidase capable of degrading heparin sulfates and has a prominent role in DN pathogenesis. However, whether HPSE induces EndMT of GEnCs remains unknown. This study aimed to determine the effect and potential mechanism of HPSE on GEnCs phenotype under high-glucose conditions. In the early development of streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic mice, HPSE overexpression was positively correlated with renal injury and the number of GEnCs undergoing EndMT, which was characterized by loss of endothelial marker CD31 and gain of mesenchymal markers including Î±-SMA and Snail1/2 by double immunofluorescence staining. Bioinformatics analysis revealed a positive correlation between HPSE and ERK. The counts of double positive staining of CD31 and p-ERK1/2 was significantly increased in the glomeruli of STZ-induced diabetic mice compared with sham mice. In cultured GEnCs, high glucose dramatically upregulated the expressions of HPSE and p-ERK1/2, both of which were markedly blocked by HPSE siRNA. Furthermore, recombinant mouse HPSE (rmHPSE) promoted the expressions of mesenchymal markers and p-ERK1/2 in a dosage- and time-dependent manner. U0126, a specific MEK/ERK inhibitor, significantly inhibited either high glucose or rmHPSE-induced EndMT of GEnCs. These data indicate that high glucose induces EndMT of GEnCs at least partially through upregulating HPSE and that HPSE promotes EndMT of GEnCs via activating ERK signaling. This study improves understanding the crucial role of HPSE in DN development and progression.
CANCER
ptproductsonline.com

Scientists Develop Biophysical Model to Help Better Diagnose and Treat Osteoarthritis

Scientists from Rochester Institute of Technology and Cornell University have teamed up to explore cartilage tissue’s unique properties with the hopes of improving osteoarthritis diagnosis and treatment. The team published a new paper in Science Advances outlining their findings. Cartilage tissue in our knee and elbow joints is just...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Inflammation linked to post-COVID lung problems

In a new study from the Medical University of Innsbruck, researchers found that protracted inflammation following COVID-19 is strongly linked to long-term changes in lung structure and function. The results suggest that monitoring people for markers of inflammation after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could help identify those at risk...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of uterine fibroids with increased blood pressure: a cross-sectional study and meta-analysis

Uterine fibroids (UFs) are the most common benign gynecological tumor and greatly affect reproductive health in women of reproductive age. Some studies have indicated an association between UFs and several cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors. To determine whether UFs are associated with increased blood pressure, we performed a cross-sectional study and meta-analysis. In the cross-sectional study, 8401 participants who underwent a physical examination at the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College from June 2011 to June 2013 were divided into a uterine fibroid group (1617 cases) and a control group (6784 cases) to assess the relationship between UFs and blood pressure. Then, we conducted a systematic review to confirm the results. The cross-sectional study showed that UFs were associated with an increased rate of elevated blood pressure [OR"‰="‰1.35, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.016"“1.792]. The meta-analysis revealed a significant association between UFs and the prevalence of hypertension [pooled OR"‰="‰1.44, 95% CI: 1.17"“1.75, P"‰="‰0.0004; I2"‰="‰68%]. Thus, UFs may be associated with the prevalence of hypertension. Women with uterine fibroids should be closely monitored for hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Hepatic NCoR1 deletion exacerbates alcohol-induced liver injury in mice by promoting CCL2-mediated monocyte-derived macrophage infiltration

Nuclear receptor corepressor 1 (NCoR1) is a corepressor of the epigenetic regulation of gene transcription that has important functions in metabolism and inflammation, but little is known about its role in alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). In this study, we developed mice with hepatocyte-specific NCoR1 knockout (NCoR1Hepâˆ’/âˆ’) using the albumin-Cre/LoxP system and investigated the role of NCoR1 in the pathogenesis of ALD and the underlying mechanisms. The traditional alcohol feeding model and NIAAA model of ALD were both established in wild-type and NCoR1Hepâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. We showed that after ALD was established, NCoR1Hepâˆ’/âˆ’ mice had worse liver injury but less steatosis than wild-type mice. We demonstrated that hepatocyte-specific loss of NCoR1 attenuated liver steatosis by promoting fatty acid oxidation by upregulating BMAL1 (a circadian clock component that has been reported to promote peroxisome proliferator activated receptor alpha (PPARÎ±)-mediated fatty Î²-oxidation by upregulating de novo lipid synthesis). On the other hand, hepatocyte-specific loss of NCoR1 exacerbated alcohol-induced liver inflammation and oxidative stress by recruiting monocyte-derived macrophages via C-C motif chemokine ligand 2 (CCL2). In the mouse hepatocyte line AML12, NCoR1 knockdown significantly increased ethanol-induced CCL2 release. These results suggest that hepatocyte NCoR1 plays distinct roles in controlling liver inflammation and steatosis, which provides new insights into the development of treatments for steatohepatitis induced by chronic alcohol consumption.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Omega-3 fatty acids are bioactive nutrients with the potential to preserve lean body mass in individuals with cancer. This study aimed to review the literature on randomized clinical trials that evaluated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients. As secondary objectives, we evaluated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on body mass index (BMI) and body weight. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis in the following databases: Pubmed, LILACS, Scielo, Scopus, Web of Science, Cochrane, and Embase. It included randomized clinical trials that investigated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients. Observational studies, animal experiments, studies carried out with healthy humans, and non-randomized clinical trials were excluded. We utilized the Cochrane scale to assess the quality of the studies. A meta-analysis was carried out to evaluate the effect of omega-3 on lean body mass, BMI, and body weight. Fourteen studies were included, of which four showed significant results from omega-3 supplementation for lean body mass. In the meta-analysis, omega-3 fatty acids increased lean body mass by 0.17"‰kg compared to placebo, but without significant differences between the groups [SMD: 0.17; CI 95%: âˆ’0.01, 0.35; I2"‰="‰41%]. For body weight, omega-3 showed a statistically significant effect [SMD: 0.26; CI 95%: 0.06, 0.45; I2"‰="‰46%], whereas for BMI the results were not significant. This systematic review and meta-analysis showed no statistically significant effect from omega-3 on lean body mass and BMI. On the other hand, there was a statistical significance for body weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypoglycemia induces vascular endothelial dysfunction in subjects with normal glucose tolerance

This prospective study determined the effects of hypoglycemic stimulation on vascular endothelial function in non-diabetic patients using reactive hyperemia peripheral arterial tonometry (RH-PAT). The study included non-diabetic patients who were hospitalized for an insulin tolerance test (ITT) for the diagnosis of hypoadrenocorticism or hypopituitarism. Vascular endothelial function was assessed using the reactive hyperemia index (RHI) measured by the RH-PAT. We also measured the levels of anterior pituitary hormone, adrenaline, noradrenaline, and dopamine at the time of hypoglycemia. The primary endpoint was a change in the RHI at 120Â min after insulin administration. The study included 27 patients. ITT was associated with significant increases in systolic blood pressure, pulse rate, and the blood levels of adrenocorticotropic hormone, cortisol, growth hormone, adrenaline, noradrenaline, and dopamine. RHI significantly decreased after ITT from 2.24"‰Â±"‰0.51 to 1.71"‰Â±"‰0.42. A significant inverse correlation was observed between the change in RHI and change in adrenaline (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.670, p"‰="‰0.012). We concluded that hypoglycemic stimulation altered vascular endothelial function, as measured by RH-PAT, even in patients free of glucose intolerance. The observed deterioration in vascular endothelial function correlated with increases in catecholamine levels during hypoglycemia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kidney and heart failure outcomes associated with SGLT2 inhibitor use

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure affect many people worldwide. Despite the availability of pharmacological treatments, both diseases remain associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. After observations that sodium"“glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors - originally developed as glucose-lowering agents - improved cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes, dedicated trials were initiated to evaluate the cardiovascular and kidney protective effects in patients with CKD or heart failure. The results of these clinical trials and subsequent detailed analyses have shown that the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors are consistent across many patient subgroups, including those with and without type 2 diabetes, at different stages of CKD, and in patients with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction. In addition, post-hoc analyses revealed that SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of anaemia and hyperkalaemia in patients with CKD. With respect to their safety, SGLT2 inhibitors are generally well tolerated. More specifically, no increased risk of hypoglycaemia has been observed in patients with CKD or heart failure without diabetes and they do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury. SGLT2 inhibitors therefore provide clinicians with an exciting new treatment option for patients with CKD and heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Noninvasive intracranial pressure monitoring in women with migraine

This cross-sectional study aimed to compare the waveform morphology through noninvasive intracranial pressure (ICP-NI) measurement between patients with migraine and controls, and to analyze the association with clinical variables. Twenty-nine women with migraine, age 32.4 (11.2) years and headache frequency of 12.6 (7.5) days per month and twenty-nine women without headache, age 32.1 (9.0) years, were evaluated. Pain intensity, migraine disability, allodynia, pain catastrophizing, central sensitization and depression were evaluated. The ICP-NI monitoring was performed by a valid method consisting of an extracranial deformation sensor positioned in the patients' scalp, which allowed registration of intracranial pressure waveforms. Heart rate and blood pressure measurements were simultaneously recorded during 20Â min in the supine position. The analyzed parameter was the P2/P1 ratio based on mean pulse per minute which P1 represents the percussion wave related to the arterial blood pression maximum and P2 the tidal wave, middle point between the P1 maximum and the dicrotic notch. There was no between-groups difference in the P2/P1 ratio (mean difference: 0.04, IC95%: -0.07 to 0.16, p"‰="‰0.352, F (1,1)"‰="‰0.881) adjusted by body mass index covariable. The Multiple Linear Regression showed non-statistical significance [F (5,44)"‰="‰1.104; p"‰="‰0.372; R2"‰="‰0.11)] between the P2/P1 ratio and body mass index, presence of migraine, central sensitization, pain catastrophizing and depression. We found no correlation (p"‰>"‰0.05) between P2/P1 ratio and migraine frequency, migraine onset, pain intensity, pain intensity at day of examination, disability, allodynia. Migraine patients did not present alterations in the waveform morphology through ICP-NI compared to women without headache and no association with clinical variables was found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dicer deletion in hepatocytes promotes macrophages M1 polarization through dysregulated miR-192-3p/IGF2 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma

Macrophages plays a vital role in the development of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but the polarization of macrophages was not consistent in previous reports and the contribution of hepatocytes to macrophage polarization is not clear. Here, we show that in clinical NASH and HCC samples, impaired Dicer activity was common and correlated with increased M1-like macrophages. Mice with Dicer deletion in hepatocytes could induce macrophages M1 polarization either in the development of NASH under high fat diet feeding, or in the carcinogenesis of HCC after DEN treatment. In hepatic cells, Dicer deletion delivered distinct lipid profile and increased lipid oxidation. Mechanically, Dicer deletion caused declined miR-192-3p and increased IGF2 in hepatocytes. Restoring miR-192-3p could suppress IGF2 and inhibit macrophage infiltration in the liver tissue, as well as reduce the lipid de novo synthesis and peroxidation. Overall, our data highlights the central role of Dicer-associated miR-192-3p in the etiopathogenesis of macrophage M1 polarization in NASH and HCC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased remission with fewer corticosteroids and more biologics in rheumatoid arthritis at 7-year follow-up in real-life conditions

Remission in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an important therapeutic target that is not easy to achieve in real-life conditions. Some prognostic factors have been identified but the literature is variable. The objectives of this study were to evaluate the remission rate and the maintenance of remission in patients with RA over 7Â years of follow-up in real-life conditions and to identify prognostic factors of long-term remission. Patients with RA seen at the Poitiers University Hospital were identified and clinical and biological data were collected. Data were analysed after 1Â year and 7Â years. Twice as many patients were in remission at 7Â years than at 1Â year of follow-up. 48.6% of patients who were not in remission at 1Â year obtained remission at 7Â years of follow-up. Patients achieving remission were more often receiving coprescription of csDMARDs and bDMARDs. Patients not in remission at 7Â years were given more corticosteroids at higher doses. After 7Â years of follow-up, low initial disease activity and use of csDMARDs and bDMARDs appeared to be independent positive predictive factors. Once obtained at one year, remission was maintained for 76% of our patients. As a conclusion, modern management of RA, whatever disease duration, leads to remission rates similar to those of early RA after 7Â years of follow-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation for relapsed multiple myeloma performed with cells procured after previous transplantation"“study on behalf of CMWP of the EBMT

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (auto-HCT) may be performed in multiple myeloma (MM) patients relapsing after a previous auto-HCT. For those without an adequate dose of stored stem cells, remobilization is necessary. This retrospective study included patients who, following disease relapse after the first auto-HCT(s), underwent stem cell remobilization and auto-HCT performed using these cells. There were 305 patients, 68% male, median age at salvage auto-HCT was 59 years. The median time to relapse after the first-line penultimate auto-HCT(s) was 30.6 months, the median follow-up after salvage auto-HCT 31 months. The 2- and 4-year non-relapse mortality (NRM) after the salvage auto-HCT was 5 and 9%, the relapse incidence 56 and 76%, respectively. Overall survival (OS) after 2 and 4 years was 76 and 52%, progression-free survival (PFS) 39 and 15%. In multivariable analysis an increasing interval between the penultimate auto-HCT and relapse was associated with better OS and PFS, later calendar year of salvage auto-HCT with better OS. In conclusion, salvage auto-HCT performed with cells remobilized after a previous auto-HCT was associated with acceptable NRM. The leading cause of failure was disease progression of MM, which correlated with a shorter interval from the penultimate auto-HCT to the first relapse.
CANCER

