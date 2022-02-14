Students, staff celebrate COVID-19 safe Valentine’s Day

There are a million reasons people don't celebrate Valentine's Day and one very particular time comes to mind. It was the year I buried Valentine's for good. I mean let's be honest. You can and should be celebrating your love for someone else on every other day of the year. If you need a specific holiday to do something special for them the relationship might already be doomed. I think it is truly an over-commercialized day where people feel like they have to spend too much money on someone else. I've seen people with so much anxiety and stress over gift-giving and that in no way is my definition of love.

