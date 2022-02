WEST CHESTER, Pa.- West Chester (14-9, 8-9) trailed early, falling behind by as many as 14 points nearing the midway point of the first half but closed the half on a 28-5 run to take a lead into the halftime break. The halftime lead would be short-lived as Shippensburg (15-8, 12-6) answered with multiple runs of its own throughout the second half to erase the halftime deficit and create a tight game, which came down to the final possession. Following a made three by Elijah Allen (Dover, Del./Dover) with 1:38 to go, which put West Chester up three (71-68), Shippensburg had the final shot of the game on a driving layup as time expired, but the shot fell off as West Chester escaped with a 71-70 victory over the Raiders.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO