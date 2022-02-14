ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Close up of a Perseverance Like Drill

NASA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis drill is a duplicate of the one aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover. It was used in a test campaign at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to learn how crumbly rocks respond to the drill....

mars.nasa.gov

NASA

Students With Perseverance Receive Messages From Mars, Courtesy of NASA

A group of 20 young students who have shown the character trait that NASA’s Perseverance rover is named for received messages of encouragement directly from that six-wheeled scientist on Mars. Nominated by educators and community leaders from across the country, the cohort is the first group in the agency’s...
Space.com

Celebrate Perseverance rover's 1-year 'Marsiversary' with these events

The Perseverance rover is about to celebrate one year on Mars, and NASA wants you to be part of the party. The space agency and mission team members are holding a variety of events around the country to mark the "Marsiversary" of the life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance and the tiny helicopter Ingenuity, which touched down with the rover on Feb. 18, 2021.
The Independent

Moon-like craters never seen before on Earth are evidence of massive ancient impact, say scientists

Geologists studying the US state of Wyoming have discovered a type of meteorite crater never before seen on Earth, the result of a powerful impact millions of years before dinosaurs walked the planet. In a study published in the Geological Society of America Bulletin, the team of German and American scientists describes a field of secondary impact craters they believe was formed by the material ejected from a larger, primary meteor impact around 280 million years ago. Secondary craters are common on rocky bodies in the Solar System with no or thin atmospheres, such as the Moon and Mars, but...
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
Interesting Engineering

Falcon 9 won't slam into the moon, but something else will

SpaceX is no longer going to (accidentally) punch the moon. Instead, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) will — so to speak. News that the upper stage of one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets is going to slam into the moon on March 4 has been circulating far and wide. The information first came to light thanks to a post from Bill Gray, the creator of the Project Pluto software that tracks near-Earth objects.
Observer

Astronomers Find New Clues About the Dead Rocket On Course to Hit the Moon

In late January, users of the popular star-gazing software Guide observed that a large piece of space junk was on course to crash into the far side of the Moon on March 4. At the time, they thought it was the spent upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched a climate satellite, DSCOVR, in 2015. Turns out they were wrong. As the estimated impact date approaches and more data become available, astronomers now believe the space debris is probably a dead booster from a 2014 Chinese lunar mission.
scitechdaily.com

Rocket About To Slam Into the Moon Was Launched by China, Not SpaceX

Last month, astronomers reported that a discarded upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket, launched 7 years ago, was on a collision course with the Moon. The rocket in question carried NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) to the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, where the still-operating observatory provides advance warning on solar wind activities. The leftover rocket stage, meanwhile, became a floating piece of space junk orbiting the Sun. Its ultimate fate was unknown, until last month, when astronomer Bill Gray predicted that it was bound for an impact with the Moon sometime on March 4th, 2022.
spaceexplored.com

US or China: Whose rocket is about to hit the Moon?

News sites around the world, including us, reported on a Falcon 9 upper stage that was on a collision course with the Moon, with an impact expected on March 4. Except… new evidence (or rather, reobserving old evidence) points to the fact that this rocket stage is not actually the Falcon 9 upper stage from the DSCOVR mission, but instead a rocket stage from the Long March 3C that launched China’s Chang’e 5-T1 mission.
NASA

Russian Cargo Craft Blasts off to Resupply Station

The uncrewed Russian Progress 80 is safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station following launch at 11:25 p.m. EST (9:25 a.m. on Feb. 15 Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned...
Inverse

Whose rocket is going to hit the Moon? The space debris culprit, revealed

On March 4 around 7:25 am Eastern time, a spent rocket booster is going to crash into the Moon. But it’s not the booster we thought it was. Initial calculations by a group of amateur skywatchers implicated one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets as the impending impactor. That had everyone from Twitter commentators to the European Space Agency taking shots at the spaceflight company and its founder Elon Musk for despoiling our orbital companion. (The ESA slyly notes that, while their recent launch of the James Webb Space Telescope followed a similar orbit, “its upper stage has already evaded a comparable fate thanks to a specifically developed and qualified maneuver.”)
Space.com

Rogue rocket poised to hit moon is Chinese, not a SpaceX Falcon 9, student observations confirm

A group of students has confirmed that a rocket stage poised to hit the moon next month is from a Chinese Long March launcher, not a SpaceX Falcon 9 as originally thought. The rocket body, from the Chang'e 5-T1 mission, is set to slam into the moon's far side on March 4, more than seven years after its October 2014 launch. The object was originally misidentified as the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite in February 2015.
