Pasadena, CA

Creating a Drill Hole in a Test Rock

NASA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory performed tests on rocks such as this one to understand why the first attempt by the agency’s Perseverance rover resulted in a powderized sample. A duplicate of the rover’s drill attempted to...

mars.nasa.gov

NASA

Episode 3: Rise of the Twins: Spirit and Opportunity

After two failed missions to Mars, NASA tried to double its odds for success by sending twin rovers to the Red Planet. Part one of the story of Spirit and Opportunity takes us from their birth to their launch from Earth. (music) Narrator: In the early 2000s, NASA was planning...
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Russian Cargo Craft Nears Station, U.S. Space Freighter at Launch Pad

A Russian resupply ship is targeting the International Space Station for a cargo delivery early Thursday. While two cosmonauts get ready to support the cargo craft’s arrival, the rest of the Expedition 66 crew juggled lab maintenance, space research, and robotics training ahead of a U.S. cargo mission due to launch on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Students With Perseverance Receive Messages From Mars, Courtesy of NASA

A group of 20 young students who have shown the character trait that NASA’s Perseverance rover is named for received messages of encouragement directly from that six-wheeled scientist on Mars. Nominated by educators and community leaders from across the country, the cohort is the first group in the agency’s...
PASADENA, CA
SpaceRef

Testing Rocks on Earth to Help NASA's Perseverance Work on Mars

Using carefully selected terrestrial rocks, engineers try to figure out how to work with crumbly rocks like the one the rover encountered on its first sampling attempt. Using carefully selected terrestrial rocks, engineers try to figure out how to work with crumbly rocks like the one the rover encountered on its first sampling attempt.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

What are the largest impact craters on Earth?

In its 4.5 billion-year existence, Earth has been punched and gouged by hundreds of large asteroids that have slammed into its surface. At least 190 of these collisions have left colossal scars that are still visible today. But not every space rock that zips into our planet's atmosphere makes it to the ground. So what does it take for an asteroid to make a dent on Earth, and which known impact events have left the biggest craters?
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Moon-like craters never seen before on Earth are evidence of massive ancient impact, say scientists

Geologists studying the US state of Wyoming have discovered a type of meteorite crater never before seen on Earth, the result of a powerful impact millions of years before dinosaurs walked the planet. In a study published in the Geological Society of America Bulletin, the team of German and American scientists describes a field of secondary impact craters they believe was formed by the material ejected from a larger, primary meteor impact around 280 million years ago. Secondary craters are common on rocky bodies in the Solar System with no or thin atmospheres, such as the Moon and Mars, but...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
Observer

Astronomers Find New Clues About the Dead Rocket On Course to Hit the Moon

In late January, users of the popular star-gazing software Guide observed that a large piece of space junk was on course to crash into the far side of the Moon on March 4. At the time, they thought it was the spent upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched a climate satellite, DSCOVR, in 2015. Turns out they were wrong. As the estimated impact date approaches and more data become available, astronomers now believe the space debris is probably a dead booster from a 2014 Chinese lunar mission.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Rocket About To Slam Into the Moon Was Launched by China, Not SpaceX

Last month, astronomers reported that a discarded upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket, launched 7 years ago, was on a collision course with the Moon. The rocket in question carried NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) to the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, where the still-operating observatory provides advance warning on solar wind activities. The leftover rocket stage, meanwhile, became a floating piece of space junk orbiting the Sun. Its ultimate fate was unknown, until last month, when astronomer Bill Gray predicted that it was bound for an impact with the Moon sometime on March 4th, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

US or China: Whose rocket is about to hit the Moon?

News sites around the world, including us, reported on a Falcon 9 upper stage that was on a collision course with the Moon, with an impact expected on March 4. Except… new evidence (or rather, reobserving old evidence) points to the fact that this rocket stage is not actually the Falcon 9 upper stage from the DSCOVR mission, but instead a rocket stage from the Long March 3C that launched China’s Chang’e 5-T1 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Russian Cargo Craft Blasts off to Resupply Station

The uncrewed Russian Progress 80 is safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station following launch at 11:25 p.m. EST (9:25 a.m. on Feb. 15 Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Vein, Eye Scans as Russian Cargo Mission Orbits Toward Station

Vein scans and hardware maintenance kept the Expedition 66 crew busy on Tuesday aboard the International Space Station. Meanwhile, Russia’s 80th space station cargo mission is orbiting Earth and on schedule to arrive at the orbiting lab early Thursday. Three astronauts were scheduled on Tuesday afternoon for a series...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

