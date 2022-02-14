UNCW Theatre Department to present ‘The Tempest’

The recent Broadway hit “Straight White Men” will make its regional premiere Feb. 17-20 at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. Presented by the ETSU Department of Theatre and Dance, the show will be performed Feb. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Bert C Bach Theatre. “Straight White Men” is written by Young Jean Lee, who was the first Asian American woman to have a play produced on Broadway. The show opened Off-Broadway in November 2014 and was later produced by the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago before opening at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre in June 2018. The show tells the story of three brothers who have gathered at their widowed father Ed’s Midwestern home for Christmas Eve. Jake is a recently divorced banker, Drew is a writer and professor, and Matt, a Harvard graduate, has just moved back home with his dad. While the holiday begins with cheerful trash-talking, pranks, takeout Chinese food, and other Christmas rituals, the mood shifts when one of the siblings shows his emotional vulnerabilities, leaving the rest of the family debating what his true problem really is and what should be done to help him. The intervention leads to a discussion about being a straight white male and begs the question: can privilege be problematic? “Straight White Men” stars Seth Buckles, Tatijhana Campbell, Stephen Cradic, Caleb Hale, Wes Harmon, Elias Murphy, Ben Potter, J.T. Roberts, Joe Smith, Caleb Vaughn, and Estreya Whitney. The show is directed by ETSU professor Melissa Shafer, with Zoe Cameron as stage manager, Ian Shockley as lighting designer, Beth Skinner as costume designer, Zach Olsen as technical designer, Jonathon Taylor as scenic designer, Ante Ursic and Cara Harker as movement consultants, Caroline Daniels as assistant scenic designer; and Christina Ward as assistant costume designer. The show contains strong language and addresses adult themes. The show is produced through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. Tickets are $5 for ETSU students, faculty, and staff and $10 general admission. Throughout the rehearsal process, the cast and company have observed strict COVID-19 prevention protocols, including weekly testing and wearing masks during rehearsals and production meetings. To purchase tickets, or to learn more about the show, visit https://www.etsu.edu/cas/theatre/upcoming-production.php or call 423-439-2787.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO