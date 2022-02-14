ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

UNCW Theatre Department to present ‘The Tempest’

By Kiley Woods
theseahawk.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNCW will present a modern rendition of “The Tempest” which adheres to William Shakespeare’s original story with costumes reminiscent of modern fashion. The show will take place at the Mainstage Theatre in the Cultural Arts Building from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20 and from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27. The shows...

theseahawk.org

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

Laurel Little Theatre presents “The Last Night of Ballyhoo”

Laurel Little Theatre continues its 61st season with the Southern comedy, “THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO.”. Performances over the next two weekends are February 11-12 & 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and one Sunday matinee on February 20 at 2 p.m. The LLT reservation line is now open and answers...
LAUREL, MS
towntopics.com

Kelsey Theatre Presents New Backstage Comedy

“SCENERY”: Laurie Hardy of Hamilton and Thom Carroll of Raritan play a spatting married couple in the production of “Scenery” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor Township. The fast-paced comedy runs weekends from February 4-13. (Photo courtesy of Maurer Productions OnStage) Maurer...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
shorter.edu

Opera Theatre to Present Puccini’s ‘Suor Angelica’ Feb. 17-19

Shorter University’s Opera Theatre will present four performances of Suor Angelica by Giacomo Puccini February 17 through 19 in Brookes Chapel. Performances are slated at 7:30 p.m. nightly with a 2 p.m. matinee added on Saturday, February 19. Admission is free, and tickets are not required. Total performance time is about an hour.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Elizabeth Montgomery
culturemap.com

Richardson Theatre Centre presents Drop Dead

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A cast of has-been actors plan to revive their careers in Drop Dead!, a potboiler murder mystery directed by "Wonder Child of the Broadway Stage" Victor Le Pewe (a psychotic eye-twitching megalomaniac). But when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show and their careers, as well as their lives.
RICHARDSON, TX
culturemap.com

Theatre Three presents Maytag Virgin

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Theatre Three kicks off the new year with the regional premiere of Audrey Cefaly’s Maytag Virgin, which follows Alabama school teacher Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key, over the year following the tragic death of Lizzy’s husband. The play explores the ideas of inertia and self-enlightenment, and the bridge between the two. Directed by Whitney Latrice Coulter, this new play is packed with wit, passion, and the weight of moving forward through loss.
THEATER & DANCE
visitnovato.com

Marin Theatre Company Presents: Pass Over

Marin Theatre Company is excited to announce their performance of Pass Over which is a powerful and thrilling drama. This must-see show creates everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs. Audience members should be aware that Pass Over contains frequent profanity and strong language, simulated violence, flashing lights, and the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ledgertranscript.com

Town Hall Theatre in Wilton presents ‘When Knighthood Was in Flower’

“When Knighthood Was in Flower,” a costume epic set during the reign of Henry VIII and starring Marion Davies, was the second-highest-grossing film of 1922. Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St. in Wilton, will show the movie with live music by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10 per person to help support the theater's silent film series.
WILTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tempest#The Theatre#Uncw#Performing#Musical Theater#Uncw Theatre Department#Caliban
Indiana Daily Student

IU Theatre to present metaphysical drama ‘Sueño’ Feb. 10-12

The Spanish play “Sueño” will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Ruth N. Halls Theatre. “Sueño” is directed by Daniel Sappington, a graduate candidate in Directing and associate instructor of theatre at IU. The drama is a modern take on Obie Award-winning playwright José Rivera’s translation and adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca’s Spanish play “Life is a Dream.”
THEATER & DANCE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Sopris Theatre Company presents live-streamed performances of ‘Silent Sky’

Sopris Theatre Company will present live-streamed performances of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. The company will present the play live this month at the New Space Theatre at CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs and will live-stream performances that will be available virtually throughout CMC’s nine-county district.
THEATER & DANCE
parentmap.com

Seattle Children’s Theatre Presents Delightful, Thoughtful ‘Red Riding Hood’

Seattle Children’s Theatre (SCT) is back! After a pandemic-driven hiatus, the theater's 2022 season kicks off with a world premiere production of “Red Riding Hood.” My almost-6-year-old daughter had just been inaugurated into the SCT tradition with her first few plays back before the pandemic, so it was a treat for the two of us to return to a favorite one-on-one outing spot.
SEATTLE, WA
Alpena News

Civic Theatre presenting three short plays on love, death

ALPENA — This is a unique show, because it’s three shows. In his directorial debut at Alpena Civic Theatre, Lucas Moquin will present three one-act plays with an overarching love/death theme. But a funny love/death theme, if you can wrap your head around that. The evening will kick...
ALPENA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
kwhi.com

BLINN THEATRE ARTS TO PRESENT “GOLDEN BOY” FEBRUARY 17-20

The Theatre Arts Program on the Blinn College Brenham Campus will stage the dramatic play “Golden Boy” February 17-20 at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center. Night time performances begin at 7pm on Thursday, February 17, and Friday, February 18. There are also two matinee shows on Saturday, February 19, and Sunday, February 20, which both begin at 2pm.
BRENHAM, TX
broadstreetreview.com

Quintessence Theatre Group presents Seamus Heaney’s The Cure at Troy

Heaney (1939-2013) took as his source material the ancient play Philoctetes, a lesser-known work of Sophocles, and rendered it in lucid modern language. Without shifting the time period or setting—the action takes place on the remote island of Lemnos, during the Trojan War—he transformed the slim action into a timeless, universal tale that both respects its provenance and leaves it eternally relevant. Heaney sought to create a text that was accessible and engaging, and based on the results here, he succeeded on both counts.
THEATER & DANCE
tribuneledgernews.com

Cherokee Theatre Company presenting "Picasso at the Lapin Agile"

The Cherokee Theatre Company will present “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” starting Feb. 11 at the Canton Theatre. The play, directed by Nancy Jensen and written by actor Steve Martin, the long running Off-Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity, and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. The production plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as the two muse on the century’s achievements and prospects.
CANTON, GA
newjerseystage.com

Kelsey Theatre Presents "Popcorn Falls"

(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Maurer Productions OnStage presents the zany comedy “Popcorn Falls,” weekends February 18 through February 27, 2022 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road. Written by award-winning playwright and actor James Hindman, “Popcorn Falls” is the story of a small town with a dried up tourist attraction.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Johnson City Press

ETSU Theatre and Dance to present ‘Straight White Men’

The recent Broadway hit “Straight White Men” will make its regional premiere Feb. 17-20 at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. Presented by the ETSU Department of Theatre and Dance, the show will be performed Feb. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Bert C Bach Theatre. “Straight White Men” is written by Young Jean Lee, who was the first Asian American woman to have a play produced on Broadway. The show opened Off-Broadway in November 2014 and was later produced by the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago before opening at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre in June 2018. The show tells the story of three brothers who have gathered at their widowed father Ed’s Midwestern home for Christmas Eve. Jake is a recently divorced banker, Drew is a writer and professor, and Matt, a Harvard graduate, has just moved back home with his dad. While the holiday begins with cheerful trash-talking, pranks, takeout Chinese food, and other Christmas rituals, the mood shifts when one of the siblings shows his emotional vulnerabilities, leaving the rest of the family debating what his true problem really is and what should be done to help him. The intervention leads to a discussion about being a straight white male and begs the question: can privilege be problematic? “Straight White Men” stars Seth Buckles, Tatijhana Campbell, Stephen Cradic, Caleb Hale, Wes Harmon, Elias Murphy, Ben Potter, J.T. Roberts, Joe Smith, Caleb Vaughn, and Estreya Whitney. The show is directed by ETSU professor Melissa Shafer, with Zoe Cameron as stage manager, Ian Shockley as lighting designer, Beth Skinner as costume designer, Zach Olsen as technical designer, Jonathon Taylor as scenic designer, Ante Ursic and Cara Harker as movement consultants, Caroline Daniels as assistant scenic designer; and Christina Ward as assistant costume designer. The show contains strong language and addresses adult themes. The show is produced through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. Tickets are $5 for ETSU students, faculty, and staff and $10 general admission. Throughout the rehearsal process, the cast and company have observed strict COVID-19 prevention protocols, including weekly testing and wearing masks during rehearsals and production meetings. To purchase tickets, or to learn more about the show, visit https://www.etsu.edu/cas/theatre/upcoming-production.php or call 423-439-2787.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
West Side Journal

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre presents its season finale, Rapunzel

BRBT’s third and final mainstage production is the revival of Rapunzel, choreographed by Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox. Previously performed by BRBT in the spring of 2017 to rave reviews, this full-length storybook ballet tells the traditional tale of a maiden trapped in a tower, awaiting her rescue. This performance, appropriate for all ages, will showcase the talents of the Company along with the promising dancers of the Youth Ballet and students from the Dancers’ Workshop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Powell Tribune

Local youth join theatre group to present Alice in Wonderland

“Alice in Wonderland” will be presented by Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) on Saturday at the Powell High School Auditorium. The two performances — at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — will feature over two dozen local children. The play is an original adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s...
POWELL, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy