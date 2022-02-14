Assistant Scientist, Discovery Chemistry – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

Our Bay area client is working on enzymes that represent a new target class for drug discovery—novel biology! The relevant assays could include enzyme activity,…. From PharmaScouts – Wed, 16 Feb 2022 01:31:08 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs.
Excellent communication skills, accuracy and have a high level of attention to detail. Experience validating assays to CLIA standards. From Biocept Inc – Mon, 14 Feb 2022 22:54:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From PerkinElmer – Sat, 12 Feb 2022 09:22:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
We’re seeking a full-time Scientist I to help advance HD Biosciences’ immuno-oncology team to complete client-based projects and experiments. From WuXi AppTec Inc – Sat, 12 Feb 2022 09:59:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Position Title: * Scientist Molecular Biology, Full Time *Reports to: * COO. Tests to development are DNA and RNA based. Experience in liquid biopsy is a plus. From Indeed – Fri, 11 Feb 2022 21:09:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
8+ years of relevant industry experience working for biotechnology or pharmaceutical company in clinical development with knowledge of drug development process. From aTyr Pharma – Fri, 11 Feb 2022 17:55:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Serve as the design engineering lead on a large site expansion at its Research and Early Development (R&ED) site. Must have excellent communication skills. From Indeed – Fri, 11 Feb 2022 16:04:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
ATyr Pharma is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. From aTyr Pharma – Fri, 11 Feb 2022 17:55:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The ideal candidate will have a Ph.D. or M.S. in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry or a related discipline with 5+ years of industry experience. $80,000 – $120,000 a year. From Indeed – Thu, 10 Feb 2022 20:13:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Bachelor’s degree in a scientific or other related discipline with 2+ years of commercial experience at a biotechnology or pharmaceutical company. From Indeed – Fri, 11 Feb 2022 01:26:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Minimum of 2 years of qualification/compliance work in a pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry within a GMP related environment; 5 years preferred. From Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Fri, 11 Feb 2022 02:02:44 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs.
The Executive Administrator (“EA”) will work directly with the CEO to facilitate the responsibilities of the office and help manage workload and implementation. From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Fri, 11 Feb 2022 02:43:55 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
This individual will join the drug metabolism group and will be responsible for contributing and supporting both drug discovery and development projects. From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Wed, 09 Feb 2022 13:05:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
ABOUT SINGULAR GENOMICS Singular Genomics is inventing at the forefront of genomics, one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. We are a publicly traded…. From Singular Genomics – Thu, 10 Feb 2022 01:32:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Applicants should have recent BLA submission experience in Biotech or Pharma and should be familiar with FDA regulations and policies. From Polaris Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 10 Feb 2022 03:53:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Primordial Genetics Inc (www.primordialgenetics.com), a biotechnology company applying novel genetic technologies to develop superior enzymes and microbes for use in diverse industries, is looking for a full-time Scientist or Senior Scientist. Primordial Genetics is developing an enzymatic oligonucleotide synthesis (EOS) process that has the potential to disrupt and transform the...
Crinetics’ benefit package includes health insurance, stock options, 401k, ESPP, paid time off, and the company provides a dog-friendly work environment. From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Tue, 08 Feb 2022 20:32:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Will have access to world-class supercomputing resources and will work alongside a. Wide range of experiments in cellular aging, senescence, and reprogramming. From Altos Labs – Sat, 05 Feb 2022 01:21:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Minimum 6-8 years of experience in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry. 106200 Research & Non-Clinical Dev. No role is expected to be 100% remote. From Travere Therapeutics – Fri, 04 Feb 2022 16:21:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Comments / 0