What is Neural-Symbolic Integration?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor almost a decade now, deep learning has been the moving force behind most of the progress, success, and hype surrounding the AI landscape. It has taken over the field so rapidly that many people commonly confuse the domains as being equivalent now. Artificial Intelligence ⊃ Machine Learning ⊃...

A Gentle Introduction to Data Lakehouse

Data Lakehouse is a new data architecture that has been mentioned a lot in the past few years. It has been proposed in order to solve the pain points that old and well-established data architectures, Data Warehouse and Data Lake, are facing. In this article, we are going to dig into this new architecture to see what the motivation behind it is and what it looks like overall.
COMPUTERS
How to Automatically Design an Efficient Neural Network

A Gentle Introduction to Neural Architecture Search. If you have ever used Deep Learning methods, you may already know that whenever you consider a new dataset, your model’s performance is crucially dependent on the network’s architecture. That’s why while fine-tuning pre-trained networks can assist you in your journey,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
How Computers See Depth: Recent Advances in Deep Learning-Based Methods

Stereo vision is a fundamental task that other information and multimodal knowledge can gain. Hence, stereo vision technology has vast practical uses in real-world applications like robotics, self-driving cars, and most tasks that depend on perceiving depth as prior knowledge! To no surprise— this topic has been motivated by many over the past several decades. With modern-day supervised deep learning, the high complexity of the problem is better matched with highly complex networks. The requirement is now big, labeled data to fit the capacity of these supervised deep nets, which remains a challenge in the acquisition and mitigating the requirement to satisfy the large demand for data. In summary, we are at the point or near the brink that depth perception can be deployed confidently in practice. But, since so much data is needed to train the deep nets, the deployed model needs large data to learn the mapping function that transforms left/right pairs to its disparity maps as shown in the figure above.
SOFTWARE
300-Times Faster Resolution of Finite-Difference Method Using NumPy

The finite-difference method is a powerful technique to solve complex problems, and NumPy makes it fast. You can find all the code at the end. All equation-images are made by the author. I recently came across this post about solving a 2D partial differential equation using a finite-difference method. I...
COMPUTERS
How to Compute a Moving Average in BigQuery Using SQL

Smooth out variations, spot trends, and visualize them in Data Studio 📈. When looking at time-series data, decisions can be influenced by random, short-term fluctuations (price of a cryptocurrency, number of Covid-19 cases reported). This is why using a Moving Average (also called Running Average or Rolling Average) helps mostly...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Most Favorable Pre-trained Sentiment Classifiers in Python

Inspecting the performance of Vader, Happy Transformer, TextBlob, and Google NL API, discussing their limitations and tips for selecting the best one. Sentiment analysis is a large field in natural language processing (NLP) that uses techniques to identify, extract and quantify emotions from textual data. In companies, methods of sentiment analysis help automatically understand customer feedback, evaluate social media conversations, and might also help prioritize communication with customers in customer care departments.
SOFTWARE
Model Pruning in Deep Neural Networks Using the TensorFlow API

One of the most common problems in machine learning is overfitting. This can occur for a variety of reasons [1]. To address this problem, one common solution is to add regularization terms to the model. Another consists in reducing the complexity of the model by reducing the amount of parameters. For an optimal solution, a combination of both approaches should be taken. In this article, we will explore the latter, and more specifically how to incorporate model pruning (which consists in removing superfluous weights in your models) in your Keras Tensorflow models using the Tensorflow Model Optimization API.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Speech Recognition for Analytics

Utilizing Speech to Text processing to get the most out of your audio data. In the effort to have an edge among the competition, businesses are collecting more data than ever. The big data architecture enabled such growth to happen, facilitating the immense volume and variety of data capture in great velocity. On top of the regular tabular numerical transaction, we’re also seeing event logs, textual messages, and even multimedia content.
FIFA
Hands-On Reinforcement Learning Course: Part 5

Welcome to my reinforcement learning course ❤️. This is part 5 of the Hands-on Course on Reinforcement Learning, which takes you from zero to HERO 🦸‍♂️. 👉🏻 Part 5: Deep Q-learning (today) In part 4 we built an okay-ish agent for the Cart...
EDUCATION
The Data Scientist of the Future, According to Google

Recently, I built a predictive model at Google that will soon produce tremendous value, but I’m not a Data Scientist, nor do I have any formal training in Data Science. This got me thinking; why does so much industry and education exist around such specialized data science? Back in 2012, the Harvard Business Review publish an article proclaiming Data Scientist the sexiest job of the 21st century. Since then, thousands of jobs were created in the data science field to apply sophisticated statistical models to business problems. For the first time in history, it had become practical to apply deep maths to common problems. Many companies and entire industries were founded upon the practice of data science.
COMPUTERS
How To Make a Free, Serverless, Interactive Dashboard in Minutes

I’ll make you a promise, you can make this dashboard as fast as you can make a standard visualisation of the same calibre. This will look way better than your Matplotlib or ggplot plot. Instead of sending a visualization to a colleague, why not send a dashboard? Want to...
SOFTWARE
8 Code Snippets To Quickly Get Started With MLflow Tracking

Tips to better log your experiments and reproduce them. As a data scientist, I use MLflow on a daily basis. I use it to keep track of machine learning experiments, push and version models to a registry, and easily collaborate with colleagues on the same projects. After intensively using this...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Understanding ML Monitoring Debt

We’re all familiar with technical debt in software engineering, and at this point, hidden technical debt in ML systems is practically dogma. But what is ML monitoring debt? ML monitoring debt is when model monitoring is overwhelmed by the scale of the ML systems that it’s meant to monitor. Leaving practitioners to literally search for the proverbial needle in a haystack or, worse, hit ‘delete all’ on alerts.
MARKETS
Robust Supply Chain Networks with Monte Carlo Simulation

Build a simple methodology of Supply Chain Network Design that is considering the fluctuation of the demand. Supply chain optimization makes the best use of data analytics to find an optimal combination of factories and distribution centres to meet the demand of your customers. In many software and solutions in...
SOFTWARE
Artificial Neural Networks as universal function approximators

Artificial Neural networks (ANN) are very trendy at the moment, and rightly so. They are being used everywhere in big tech companies. For instance, when you use Google translate, or when recommendations appear on your Netflix feed, complex artificial neural networks are being used behind the scene. Behind the success of Alpha Go at the game of Go against Lee Sedol, an ANN was used to identify the next best move.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Concurrency and Parallelism: What is the difference?

Having felt this way I immediately decided that I could not put up with that and started to delve deeper into them to understand why they are important to computer science and discovered how to learn them using simple examples. If you wish to struggle to understand them after reading...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
How to Count The Occurrences of a Value in a Pandas DataFrame Column

When working with pandas DataFrames we usually need to inspect the data and extract a few metrics that will eventually help us understand the data better or even identify some irregularities. A very simple but common task that we need to perform in our day-to-day work is to compute the number of times a certain value appears in a DataFrame.
ANIMALS
How to use Azure SQL Access Token Authentication from Azure DevOps Pipelines

In case you need to access an Azure SQL Database from your DevOps deployment pipeline to execute some custom script on a database. If you need to use something other than a username and password authentication and want to leverage Azure Active Directory, using an Access Token might be your solution.
SOFTWARE

