RANCHO SANTA FE – The Cal women's golf team closed out play in the Lamkin Invitational on Tuesday with a 12th place finish at The Farms Golf Club. Junior Jasmine Lew was the Bears' top individual finisher, tying for 44th place in the 75-player field. She finished the second round, which was completed Tuesday morning after being suspended because of darkness on Monday, with a 1-under par 71. Lew completed the tournament at 16-over par. Only three individuals finished the event under par.

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO