Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

It is a few days since Chelsea became champions of the world but more than 67 years since Wolves did. Not officially, admittedly. Their 1954 friendly win over a Honved featuring Ferenc Puskas, Zoltan Czibor and Sandor Kocsis prompted the Daily Mail to anoint them as such. That heady declaration helped lead to the foundation of the European Cup but, since a quarter-final defeat to Barcelona in 1959-60, Wolves have been exiled from it.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO