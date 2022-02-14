ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

By PA Staff
 2 days ago

Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Reading sign winger Brandon Barker

Have signed winger Brandon Barker on a contract until the end of the season. Barker was a free agent, having left Rangers last month, and had been training with. The 25-year-old began his career at Manchester City and has spent time on loan at Rotherham United, Hibernian and Preston North End.
Josh Sims
Manchester United report: Red Devils have lost faith in Harry Maguire, with 'the new Van Dijk' set for Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire may have to fight for his future at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils hierarchy no longer convinced by him. According to the Sun, United are interested in Barcelona star Ronald Araujo – who has been labelled "the new van Dijk" – is on the radar to replace the England star, who could well be offloaded in the summer.
Are Wolves quietly becoming a dark horse for a Champions League spot?

It is a few days since Chelsea became champions of the world but more than 67 years since Wolves did. Not officially, admittedly. Their 1954 friendly win over a Honved featuring Ferenc Puskas, Zoltan Czibor and Sandor Kocsis prompted the Daily Mail to anoint them as such. That heady declaration helped lead to the foundation of the European Cup but, since a quarter-final defeat to Barcelona in 1959-60, Wolves have been exiled from it.
Liverpool report: Reds are interested in standout Aston Villa star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in adding Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey to their midfield in the summer. According to the Daily Star, the Villan is on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist, as he looks to reshape his midfield. The Reds have a number of options in the centre of the park, including Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita – but arguably none of them are enjoying a season quite like Ramsey, under former Anfield central midfielder, Steven Gerrard.
Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta sees Portuguese star as surprise striker solution

Arsenal are honing in on Rafael Leao as a potential option to lead the line up front. Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the AC Milan starlet has caught the attention of both Newcastle United and Gunners gaffer Mikel Arteta, who wants someone physical and capable of linking play as his striker. Leao is somewhat in the shadow of one of Arteta's former teammates, Olivier Giroud, at the San Siro, as well as veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Manchester City refuse to get carried away after thumping win in Lisbon

Manchester City were keeping their feet firmly on the ground after making an emphatic Champions League statement with a stunning 5-0 win over Sporting Lisbon. The Premier League leaders were at their ruthless best as they clinically dismantled the Portuguese champions in their last-16 first-leg clash at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday, all but securing their quarter-final place.
Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier breaks foot

Newcastle are facing up to life without new star Kieran Trippier after his flying start on Tyneside was halted by injury. The Magpies confirmed on Monday that the 31-year-old, whose winning goal against Aston Villa on Sunday lifted the club four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the game and will be sidelined for several weeks.
James Vaughan named Tranmere sporting director at age 33

James Vaughan has been appointed Tranmere’s sporting director at the age of 33. The former striker, who is the Premier League’s youngest ever goal-scorer at the age of 16 years and 270 days after netting on his top-flight Everton debut in 2005, retired at the end of last season.
Lewis Ferguson penalty rescues Aberdeen point at home to St Johnstone

St Johnstone remain bottom of the cinch Premiership after being pegged back to a 1-1 draw by managerless Aberdeen for a share of the spoils at Pittodrie. Callum Davidson’s side took the lead after just six minutes through former Dons loanee Callum Hendry but the hosts had the better of the play and equalised through a Lewis Ferguson penalty after 71 minutes.
Christian Eriksen marks return to action with assist in Brentford friendly win

Christian Eriksen celebrated his 30th birthday by returning to football for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in June last year. The Denmark international played an hour of new club Brentford’s 3-2 behind-closed-doors friendly victory over Southend on Monday afternoon.
