It’s no secret that first impressions are very important. In fact, this could apply more to dating than any other scenario, as when surveyed by TopDatingTips.Com, 71 per cent of people said that they believe in love at first sight. So, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, and half the student population of Leeds scrambling to make plans, there’s no better time than now to start planning that perfect first date.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO