Trainers five athletes TLC

By NI Archives
northerniowan.com
 2 days ago

Editors Note: This article is from the Northern Iowan on Sept. 18, 1981. There are 20 of them. They’re hard – working. They like sports. And without these student trainers, UNI would not have the outstanding athletic program that it now has. “Without them we wouldn’t be...

The Associated Press

F45 Training Names Highly Acclaimed Celebrity Personal Trainer Gunnar Peterson as Chief of Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022-- F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing global fitness franchisor according to Entrepreneur, today announced the appointment of Gunnar Peterson, renowned personal trainer to professional athletes and Hollywood celebrities, as Chief of Athletics. Peterson has extensive experience working with world-renowned athletes including seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, and NBA champion Kevin Love, as well as notable personalities including the Kardashians, Rebel Wilson, and Sofia Vergara. He will join F45’s world-class team of training experts and sports scientists to support them in cementing F45’s offering as the world’s best workout.
NFL
thedanielislandnews.com

Youth lacrosse league teaches fundamentals

Charleston Youth Lacrosse League, a boys’ lacrosse program, launches this month on Daniel Island. Their mission is to teach the fundamentals of lacrosse in a fun atmosphere. The program is open to boys in grades first through eighth and is appropriate for all skill levels from beginners to advanced players.
CHARLESTON, SC
University of Dallas News

Faith Starnes: From basketball to rec sports

Faith Starnes is one of the University of Dallas’ most hard working student leaders, who sets a fantastic example for all of her peers. Starnes, currently a senior theology major, is particularly thankful for the education and the comradery present at the school, saying that “each person I met at UD really has positively impacted me and set me on the right path after graduating.”
DALLAS, TX
nebpreps.com

2022 Spring Sports Media Days

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday, March 3, Grand Island Senior High School. 10:00 a.m. -12 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Papillion-La Vista South High School.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WFMJ.com

High School Sports: 50,000 officials discontinue service

The growing concern of high school officials is becoming a reality. The National Federation of State High School Associations reports 50,000 officials discontinued their service since the 2018-19 season. Below is an release from the NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa Niehoff. Several times in this column the past three years,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fulton Sun

Five South Callaway athletes decide their college futures

Monday in Mokane was a day to look forward to five athletes’ futures. Seniors Trace Helsel, Raegan Brown, Trynnen Gray, Grace Pontius and Heidi Benningfield all have signed to continue their athletic ventures in college. Helsel will be a running back for NAIA William Penn University, Brown will play basketball for NAIA Missouri Valley College, Gray will continue his hoops career with NAIA Avila University, Pontius will return to the softball field for State Fair Community College and Benningfield will compete in gymnastics at NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Stout.
MOKANE, MO
Summit Daily News

Special Olympics needs volunteers for track and field, gymnastics

Special Olympics Summit County is looking for volunteers for its track and field team as well as a new gymnastics program. Practice days are to be determined but will most likely be on weekends. Both sports will run from April until mid-June. Sport proficiency is helpful but not required. All...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
ashevillenc.gov

Wellness Wednesday – Check out local adult athletic leagues

Kids and teens are often encouraged to join sports teams to learn how to work with others, make friends, and stay active outside of school. However, athletic leagues also offer the advantage to foster cooperation and friendly competition for adults, too. Registrations for adult softball leagues are open through February...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cornellcollege.edu

Slater provides major gift for athletics facilities

Robert Slater ’60 played baseball for Cornell College, and more importantly, met his wife, Dixie Krantz Slater ’64, at Cornell. Now he has given $250,000 to the college’s Athletic and Wellness Facilities Project as a way to honor Dixie, who died in November 2020. The group exercise...
MOUNT VERNON, IA
FanSided

Chris Nikic is ready for one more Ironman in 2022

Chris Nikic is training for another Ironman, two marathons and the Special Olympics while spreading his 1 percent better message all over the world. Chris Nikic is busy. Actually, make that extremely busy. Nikic, who became the first person with down syndrome to complete an Ironman in November 2020, is...
SPORTS
CBS New York

Return To Sports More Complicated Than Anticipated For Young Athletes Recovering From COVID-19

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A return to sports and physical activity for kids recovering from COVID may not be as simple as just waiting for a negative test. There are still unknowns about possible long-term effects, and as some teen athletes told CBS2’s Kristine Johnson, the road back was more complicated than they anticipated. COVID has forced soccer practice outdoors, even on a frigid February night in New Jersey. But Coach Larry Hart and seventh- and eighth-grade girls from the Players Development Academy, known as PDA, are still leaving it all on the field. That’s no small feat considering so many have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC4

Why does the Olympic Oval have the fastest ice in the world?

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – If anyone knows about fast ice, it’s Derek Parra. Parra still owns the world record in the 1500 meters speedskating event that he set at the Olympic Oval in Kearns during the 2002 Winter Olympics. “I like to say I christened this building because I was the first person to […]
KEARNS, UT
sunnysidepost.com

Local Teen Baseball Team Utilize CrossFit Sunnyside to Train for Upcoming Season

A group of teenage baseball players have been hitting the weights and practicing their ball skills inside a popular Sunnyside gym during the cold winter months. The players, all boys aged between 12 and 14, are part of a local travel team called Method Athletic Performance Scrappers that play games throughout Queens and Long Island. The team plays its home games at Frank Principe Park in Maspeth.
QUEENS, NY
northerniowan.com

Wrestling defeated in close dual vs. ISU

However, the momentum quickly shifted as the Cyclones started to pick up steam in the next three matchups. ISU’s Ian Parker defeated Cael Happel in an intense match at 141-pounds. Happel started off strong with a takedown apiece in both the first and second periods to give him a 4-2 lead going into the final period. The Cyclone battled back, however, and got a match-sealing takedown with back-points to win the match 9-5 and give the Cyclones their first win of the meet to make the score 6-3, still in favor of UNI. The Cyclones continued this streak as ISU’s Jarrett Degen defeated Colin Realbuto 6-2, and UNI’s Derek Holschlag fell to David Carr 11-4 making the dual 9-6 with ISU on top going into intermission.
COMBAT SPORTS
On3.com

Jon Scheyer provides new update on Coach K health scare

After Duke’s 76-74 win over Wake Forest, coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer commented on the latest information regarding Coach K’s health scare at halftime. Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K with Duke fans, did not return to coach the Blue Devils after halftime. He remained in the locker room after the break while reportedly “not feeling well.”
BASKETBALL
mvprogress.com

MVHS Hosts Special Olympics Event

The two local high schools came together for a day to put their special needs kids in the spotlight. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Virgin Valley High School came to Moapa Valley with their student council members and their stars of the day. The entire student body of Moapa Valley High...
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
KATC News

Senior Games wrapping up in Lafayette

The Acadiana District Senior Games wrapped up today at Girard Park. The event, hosted by the Lafayette Council on Aging, is open to anyone who is at least 50 years old by December 31 of this year. It's a qualifying event for the State Senior Games.
LAFAYETTE, LA

