Trainers five athletes TLC

However, the momentum quickly shifted as the Cyclones started to pick up steam in the next three matchups. ISU’s Ian Parker defeated Cael Happel in an intense match at 141-pounds. Happel started off strong with a takedown apiece in both the first and second periods to give him a 4-2 lead going into the final period. The Cyclone battled back, however, and got a match-sealing takedown with back-points to win the match 9-5 and give the Cyclones their first win of the meet to make the score 6-3, still in favor of UNI. The Cyclones continued this streak as ISU’s Jarrett Degen defeated Colin Realbuto 6-2, and UNI’s Derek Holschlag fell to David Carr 11-4 making the dual 9-6 with ISU on top going into intermission.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO