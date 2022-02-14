Trainers five athletes TLC

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022-- F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing global fitness franchisor according to Entrepreneur, today announced the appointment of Gunnar Peterson, renowned personal trainer to professional athletes and Hollywood celebrities, as Chief of Athletics. Peterson has extensive experience working with world-renowned athletes including seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, and NBA champion Kevin Love, as well as notable personalities including the Kardashians, Rebel Wilson, and Sofia Vergara. He will join F45’s world-class team of training experts and sports scientists to support them in cementing F45’s offering as the world’s best workout.
Comments / 0