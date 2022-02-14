Clubs & Cleavers offers golf, axe throwing

So, are you feeling a bit jaded as you stare down Valentine’s Day next week?. WHAT BETTER WAY TO CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY THAN TO ROCK WITH YOUR FAVORITE RADIO STATION! Join Matt Bahan THIS Saturday, February 12th, 4pm-6pm, at GONE AXE THROWING, 101 Southwest Washington, St., in downtown Peoria, for a special night dedicated to all the broken-hearted! Bring a memento from your “Ex” to throw an axe at (sorry, our lawyers said no pictures, allowed, ok?) or purchase a heart to write that ex’s name on! Those hearts that you can purchase will benefit Foster Pet Outreach! Choose any axe experience available on the 12th – tickets or specific booking is NOT required! Matt Bahan will be hosting from 4pm to 6pm with some Valentine’s Day goodies from us here at the X! Community members from Foster Pet Outreach will also be on site with their adorable foster pets. Bring your friends and celebrate your split with us! Who knows, maybe you’ll meet your next ex…Reserve your spot online at www.goneaxethrowing.com and we’ll see you there with 105.7 The X!

PEORIA, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO