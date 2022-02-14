ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Appvion discusses phenol-free technology in new VideoBite

labelandnarrowweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppvion's Meyer Weiss joins L&NW to explain how the company's latest portfolio is safer for human health and...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Free Lance-Star

New technology will print beverages at home

Families may soon have a device on their counter the size of a toaster oven that can make any beverage they want in a matter of minutes. It’s estimated this would save the average household around 100 containers a month. After three years of development, Cana Technologies is getting...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Checkout-Free Technology Expansions

Grabango, a provider of checkout-free tech solutions, has teamed up with MAPCO, an American convenience store chain, to introduce checkout-free operations at several MAPCO locations throughout the country. The rollout will begin in two of MAPCO's key Tennesse locations. According to the company, these two stores will adhere to a...
ECONOMY
scotscoop.com

Restaurants adopt new technology

From delivery apps to contactless payment, restaurants have been implementing more and more technology into their services over the years. The foodservice industry has evolved rapidly over the past two decades. To keep up with the changing industry trends and customers’ demands, restaurants must consistently update their methods. In fact, according to Toast, 95% of restaurants in America have become more efficient with the use of technology.
CELL PHONES
news9.com

Company In Taiwan Recycles Facemasks Into Electronics

Disposable face masks have generated a mountain of medical waste during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a company in Taiwan says it's found a smart solution by turning old masks into useful electronics. CBS News' Tina Kraus has the story.
BUSINESS
#Phenol
labelandnarrowweb.com

DataLase appoints Davind Cantiah laser application engineer

DataLase, has expanded its technical services team with the appointed Davind Cantiah as a laser application engineer. The appointment reports to Martin Walker, technical services manager. Cantiah, a physics graduate, brings four years’ laser manufacturing experience to the role, mainly in the building of CW (Continuous Wavelength) and DPSS (Diode...
BUSINESS
greenhousegrower.com

New Wireless Light Dimming Technology Now Available

Fluence by OSRAM has launched the newest addition to its innovative lighting controls portfolio: Wireless Flex Dimming. By leveraging state-of-the-art Bluetooth mesh technology, Wireless Flex Dimming enables Fluence luminaires to dim light levels wirelessly using any industry-standard 0-10V dimmer or environmental controller. Wireless Flex Dimming offers growers a way to...
ELECTRONICS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Xeikon launches Label Converting Units

Xeikon continues on its pathway to full digitalization with the launch of its new Xeikon LCU series (Label Converting Units), specifically developed and designed for the converting industries in high-end label production and manufacturing. Moving to the next technological generation, Xeikon’s Label Converting Units are designed with modular and scalable architecture for added flexibility, cloud connection and full integration. They come in two models, the Xeikon LCU350 with its new modular platform for added flexibility and scalability to support business growth – and the Xeikon LCU33, a basic version and entry-level choice. The new LCU series is now available for demonstration at Xeikon’s Chicago Innovation Center and Xeikon’s Global Innovation Center, located at Xeikon HQ.
ELECTRONICS
megadoctornews.com

Biomedical Equipment Technology students enhance knowledge with new technology

HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College keeps up to date with the latest technologies, such as those commemorated on Feb. 16 of each year on Innovation Day, that will benefit students for success. TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program recently incorporated into its curriculum a Stryker Tower, which provides...
HARLINGEN, TX
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
HIT Consultant

Accenture & League Partner to Transform Digital Healthcare Experiences

– Accenture and League, a health-focused platform-as-a-service company, are collaborating to create experiences and increase access to improve outcomes for people, providers, payers, and retail pharmacies. – As part of the collaboration that combines Accenture’s data analytics and systems integration capabilities with League’s healthcare experience platform, the two companies will...
BUSINESS
grocerydive.com

Walmart store redesign focuses on solutions, not just products

Walmart on Thursday unveiled what it’s calling an "interactive store" prototype, which is being tested at its Store 4108 incubator location in Springdale, Arkansas. Dubbed "Time Well Spent," the store includes improved lighting and use of space, more dynamic displays, and QR codes and digital screens that "create opportunities for digital exploration," according to a company blog post written by Alvis Washington, vice president of marketing for store design, innovation and experience.
SPRINGDALE, AR
yankodesign.com

Sustainable waterfront infrastructure uses unique concrete technology to replace traditional rock ripraps

ECOncrete’s patented technology is used to replace inorganic concrete rock ripraps with durable and sustainable infrastructure to provide long-lasting protection for vulnerable shorelines. While ripraps are familiar sights, their structural formation and the effects they have on the environment are largely left unknown by the general public. Used to...
CONSTRUCTION
uticaphoenix.net

10 Black-Owned Brands That Are Changing Sustainable Fashion

Fast fashion is a key market for the average consumer to opt into today’s insanely huge Instagram algorithm of popular trends and fashion crazes. And though fast fashion has enveloped a new outlet for access to all of fashion‘s latest, it’s very damaging on the environment and creates long-lasting detrimental effects through pollution and waste.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
progressivegrocer.com

Tech Company Replaces Single-Use Plastics, Foam Packaging for Supermarkets

Building on the plant-based fiber products it currently provides to individual food producers, technology company Footprint has launched a customized portfolio of solutions for supermarkets designed to replace single-use plastics and foam. On a mission to create a healthier planet, Footprint’s team of engineers uses plant-based fiber technology to design,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nationalblackguide.com

Meet the Founder of the 1st Black Woman-Owned Self-Sustainable Container Home Manufacturing Facility

Meet Tamika Shari Bond, founder and CEO of Bond Containers, the first-ever Black woman-owned self-sustainable container home manufacturing facility. This is in a bid to provide clients with homes that are strong, affordable, and self-sustainable. It is common knowledge that there is a high demand for homes that are both safe and affordable. With issues such as the pandemic alongside other circumstances, this has only been a dream for some people. Bond Containers is however set to make this dream come true.
ECONOMY
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Viewpoint: Moving innovations out of the lab and into the market

Innovation ecosystems and economic growth in the U.S. and across the world depend on an efficient lab-to-market process. A lab can be a highly sophisticated and well-equipped place at a research university or federal research facility. On the other hand, it can be in a garage or a basement, which...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
SKIN CARE
Puget Sound Business Journal

Fabric hires former Amazon Prime Air exec as first COO

Seattle-based e-commerce startup Fabric has hired Stacy Saal, who spent more than 12 years at Amazon, as Fabric's first chief operating officer. Saal led Amazon Prime Air as general manager and COO of the division for almost three years. According to Fabric, she also held the roles of global program leader of Amazon Fresh and general manager of Prime Now.
SEATTLE, WA
labelandnarrowweb.com

Avery Dennison Smartrac launches ultra-small RFID inlay

Avery Dennison Smartrac has launched its AD Minidose U9 RAIN RFID inlay for pharmaceutical applications, unlocking critical RFID value for healthcare, pharmacies, and laboratory asset management. AD Minidose U9 is one of the smallest products on the market to receive ARC certification (Spec S) from Auburn University’s RFID Lab, and to be approved for use by the DoseID industry consortium.
ELECTRONICS
etftrends.com

As Chip Shortage Continues, Companies Invest in R&D

The semiconductor chip shortage has been the story that just keeps on going, as industries continue struggling with serious supply shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and supply chain issues. Chip manufacturers globally are stepping up big and ramping up investments into their research and development facilities to help combat the supply shortage long-term and help meet future demand, reports CNBC.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

New catalysts steer hydrogen fuel cells into mainstream

Cornell chemists have discovered a class of nonprecious metal derivatives that can catalyze fuel cell reactions about as well as platinum, at a fraction of the cost. This finding brings closer a future where hydrogen fuel cells efficiently power cars, generators and even spacecraft with minimal greenhouse gas emissions. "These...
CHEMISTRY

