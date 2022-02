After months of preparation, the Mississippi State baseball team will take the field again in only a few more days as they take on Long Beach State in Starkville. The team has plenty of returning talents, but a few key members of the 2021 championship team are missing. Starting pitcher Will Bednar and outfielders Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan were both selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, while other key defenders such as Scotty Dubrule moved on to bigger things. Despite this, the Bulldogs are loaded and certainly can fill in these empty positions well.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO