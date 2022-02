This past Saturday, January 29, 2022, an unidentified person managed to enter Los Angeles County’s Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall, posing as a health care professional. The mystery intruder was reportedly able to waltz past security in Barry J, as the Sylmar-located youth lock-up is known, at about 4:30 p.m., and then proceed to make his way into one, possibly two youth living units, where reportedly still no one stopped the guy in a paper painters suit, an orange baseball cap, as he pulled implements out implements and proceeded to swab an unknown number of kids for the COVID virus.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO