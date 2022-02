US Senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich requested the CIA declassify a surveillance program to see how the records of US citizens were handled in the surveillance program believing the program is operating “outside the statutory framework.” MoviePass is back in the subscription movie tickets game and we examine their updated business case. And we talk about the real world impact 5G will have on commercial aviation in the US with an actively working airline pilot.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO